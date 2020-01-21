Londoners’ confidence in the Met Police is plummeting – here’s why

Confidence in the metropolitan police has declined considerably in the past two years.

Data compiled by the mayor on public perceptions of the police show a dramatic drop in public confidence in London police since March 2018.

The figures are compiled by the Mayors Office for Policing and Crime’s Public Attitude Survey, which asks Londoners a series of questions about how they think the police work. Opinions represent a moving average of responses in the past 12 months.

One of these questions is whether people agree that the police are doing a good job in the area.

Between March 2015 and March 2018, the figures for London fluctuated between 67 and 69%.

However, since March the numbers have dropped significantly, with the latest statistical analysis in September 2019 showing that only 58% now agree with the statement.

The overall crime rate in London has also increased since 2015/16, when 82.36 crimes were recorded per 100,000 inhabitants.

The figure has increased every year, reaching a 10-year high of 95.99 in 2018/19.

The London murder rate in 2018 was the highest since 2008, with 134 murders launched in the capital. The following year, this record was again broken, with 149 investigations opened in 2019.

In June, Met police commissioner Cressida Dick Cressida Dick admitted that national detection rates for certain offenses were “terribly low”.

In surveys, conducted every three months, confidence in the police work in the region has declined in all surveys in the past two years.

Trust in the police has dropped significantly in the past two years

(Image: London Datastore)

More shockingly, only 12% of residents of the capital knew how to contact their local neighborhood officer, compared to 42% in March 2015.

A similar picture is observed in all other categories of the survey, with the exception of one question concerning fair treatment by the police. In September 2019, 77% of police agreed that police treat everyone fairly, no matter who they are, up from just under 75% in March 2015.

But perceptions declined when people were asked if they felt well informed about police activity in the past 12 months, down to 36% from 47% in the same period.

Only 69% agreed that the police listened to the concerns of the local population, against 74, four years earlier.

In March 2015, 73% of those polled believed that the police were dealing with issues of importance to the community, which fell to 64% in September 2019.

And in emergency situations, only 71% feel that they can count on a police officer to be there when needed, compared to 77% in March 2015.

The capital’s least satisfied neighborhood in September 2019 was Hackney, where only 44% said the police were doing “good work”, followed closely by Enfield with 45%.

By far, the greatest satisfaction was in Kensington and Chelsea, where 81% were satisfied with the job done, followed by Westminster at 73%.

.