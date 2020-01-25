Londoners lose their minds of a rabbit on a London bus

London buses are one of those places where you have to expect everything.

But sometimes you get thrown a curve that even the most seasoned public transport veteran would not have seen coming.

This is exactly what happened to Suzanne Azzopardi when she caught number 55 towards Oxford Circus.

She looked up to see a rabbit sitting on the floor of the bus.

Suzanne told MyLondon, “I sat down and she was sitting right in front of me munching on grass.”

She did the only thing you could do in the face of such nonsense.

“I just started laughing,” she said, “I pushed my friend next to me and said, He did a double take.

“I love London.”

A video posted by Suzanne on Twitter shows the little white rabbit happily munching on grass spread out in front of him.

After she posted the video, other users were desperate for the rabbit’s back story. Who was the owner? How did he end up on number 55? But most importantly, what was his activity at Oxford Circus?

Few answers have been established, but this has given people the opportunity to change their punishment skills.

A user asked, “Is this a hop on, hop off bus?”

Another suggested that the rabbit be traveling on Warren Street.

Have you seen anything weird in London? Please contact us at charlie.jones@reachplc.com

