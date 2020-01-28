Londoners more likely to die toxic than Northerners

People living in London are more likely to die toxic than if they lived in the North, a study found.

The annual report of the main urban areas of the United Kingdom drawn up by the Center for Cities revealed that the proportion of deaths linked to the deadly toxin PM2.5 is highest in the cities and large cities of the south of England.

In cities like London, Luton and Slough, it is estimated that one in 16 people dies from exposure.

But cities in Scotland and northern England have the lowest proportion of PM2.5-related deaths – with Aberdeen as the city with the lowest proportion, one in 33.

The most important impact of this pollution on public health would be due to long-term exposure to PM2.5, which increases the risk of mortality by age, in particular from cardiovascular causes.

Transport contributes significantly to pollution, but the combustion of fuels is also a major cause in the south of England.

For example, half of the deadly PM2.5 toxins generated in cities and large cities come from sources such as wood stoves and charcoal fires, some of the toxins being blown from continental Europe.

Andrew Carter, executive director of the Center for Cities, said: “To help the government provide additional funding and introduce more stringent guidelines. The deadly levels of polluted air we breathe is legal throughout most of the UK. United, that must change.

“As a matter of urgency, the government should adopt stricter WHO guidelines on PM2.5 emissions. Failure to act now will result in more deaths.”

London also had the highest proportion of roads where NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) levels were above the legal limit of 40%, as well as the road with the highest reading in the country at twice the legal limit.

NO2 is a respiratory irritant which can cause inflammation of the airways which can cause coughing, mucus production and shortness of breath.

A 2018 study by Public Health England estimated that the cases attributable to exposure to PM2.5 and NO2 for Lambeth, a highly exposed area, were much higher than those in South Lakeland, Cumbria.

Public Health England also estimated that there could be around 2.5 million new cases of coronary heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and other health problems by 2035 if pollution levels remain the same.

