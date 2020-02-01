Londoners share how far they would be ready to live from a London Underground station

How do you choose where to live in London?

Perhaps you have always lived in a part of the capital? Maybe you go wherever your friends are? You may need to live near your workplace or near schools.

But another reason is transportation. How far are you from public transport and is it easy to get there?

Londoners have revealed how far they are willing to live far from a tube station.

1. Battersea – 30 minutes

“My nearest tube station is probably 30 minutes by bus from Clapham Common. I am 15 minutes walk from Clapham Junction.

It’s easy to forget how useful (and cheap) the bus can be! No matter how long your trip is, you will only pay £ 1.50 to take the bus.

2. Dulwich – more than two miles

“Live anywhere in South East London and you are not near a tube station.”

Very true. If the Bakerloo line extension goes ahead, the plan is that it will reach Lewisham and may go even further.

Dulwich is pretty but there is no London Underground nearby

3. Nunhead – 13-15 minute walk

“It’s a 13-15 minute walk from the Overground. It’s good because even if the weather is bad, I might as well ride my bike to work because I’m still going to get wet. “

15 minutes is a fair game. At least you get a good walk every time you need to use the Tube.

4. Chesham – 9.5 miles

“I’m 20/30 minutes from Chesham Tube, the most westerly place on the network.”

It is far. Feel that there must be an alternative.

Chesham is super far

5. Ealing – 10 minutes

“I lived in Ealing and it was 15 minutes from Ealing Broadway but 10 minutes from Ealing Common. Even though it was not as useful, I went to Ealing Common 90% of the time.”

Raise your hand if you always take the fastest route, even if it is not very practical.

6. Vote – 13 minutes

“I was rather dead in the middle between Tooting Bec and Broadway. About 13 minutes for both.”

Tooting Bec and Broadway are both on the Northern Line, which will take you into the city, major stations like London Bridge and Waterloo, and even tourist spots like Charing Cross and Leicester Square.

7. Croydon – no metro within walking distance

“12 minutes by train, the nearest train / tram / bus / metro station is about a minute on foot.

There is virtually no London Underground station in south London. But at least you have the tram.

8. Parc Ravenscourt – 3-5 minutes

“Anything longer than 10 minutes is way too much for me.”

It’s enough. Many people want their trips to be as short as possible.

9. Stockwell – 45 seconds

“About 45 seconds of walking. Great reason to live here.”

This person is anxious to save time.

