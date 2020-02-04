Londoners will soon be able to travel to Amsterdam and take Eurostar for the first time

You may be thinking, “but I can already go to Amsterdam with the Eurostar”.

You would be right. You can get to and from London St Pancras, where the Eurostar ends at Amsterdam in the Netherlands by train.

And while on the way, the train goes directly to Amsterdam, on the way back, you currently have to change in Brussels.

This means that the trip right now can take between four hours and 42 minutes and six hours and 33 minutes.

The new direct route will be much faster, taking only four hours and nine minutes.

You can travel for £ 35 each way

Plus, you won’t have the boredom of changing trains, finding a new seat, and even missing a connecting train if you’re late.

You can just sit back, relax, watch a little Netflix, maybe take a nap.

Fancy a trip to Amsterdam? It’s about to get easier than ever

Although the first direct trip from Amsterdam will only take place on April 30 of this year, you can start booking tickets for this service very soon on February 11.

Prices will start from £ 35 for single trips, depending on the day and time.

The change comes as Eurostar services continue to grow and to grow.

Later this year, a new service will be added to the Eurostar line from Rotterdam in the Netherlands, which will open on May 18.

.