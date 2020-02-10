London’s 21 most romantic restaurants perfect for Valentine’s Day

Choosing a place to go for Valentine’s Day can be stressful – you have a difficult financial situation, you don’t want it to be too intense and you don’t want to take someone to a steakhouse only to find out that they are vegan .

London is full of romantic restaurants – almost too many to choose from – so you’re sure to find a good place to make your date on love day, but sometimes it’s good to have a few recommendations.

Opentable, the restaurant booking site, has looked at reviews from diners to find the most romantic restaurants in the UK, and of course London tops the list.

Here are 21 of our favorites from which you can choose.

1. Trinity, Clapham

A Michelin star restaurant located in the heart of Clapham’s old town is a classic Valentine’s Day spot, but it’s a favorite for a reason.

Their mission is to serve excellent seasonal cuisine, beautifully presented, and the romantic decor guarantees that it will be an even more memorable dinner.

Address: 4 The polygon, Clapham, SW4 0JG

2. The white onion, Wimbledon village

It feels mature and sophisticated without being overly chic, the perfect place to take someone over for a Valentine’s Day dinner.

The modern and inventive French restaurant offers a brilliant menu for Love Day, with a four-course dinner costing £ 67 – or a more relaxed two-course lunch for just £ 19.50.

Address: The White Onion, 67 High Street, SW19 5EE

3. The French table, Surbiton

The French table

As French is the language of love, it is not surprising that it is also a rather romantic food.

The setting can be quite laid back, but the food is top notch. He has won numerous distinctions and the Michelin Guide wrote: “Expect spicy and satisfying French and Mediterranean cuisine, as well as good bread.”

Address: 85 Maple Road, Surbiton, KT6 4AW

4. Smiths Restaurant Wapping

This seafood restaurant is “renowned for fish” – and we all know that oysters are the ultimate aphrodisiacs.

Fresh fish is served with a large selection of wines, so you can be sure this place will impress, whether it’s a first date or a 40-year anniversary.

Address: 22 Wapping High Street, E1W 1NJ

5. Simpson in the dark

This place is grand. All about British classics, the restaurant serves a shiny roast – no less on a silver dome cart – in an 1828 oak-paneled dining room.

Part of Savoy is where you are going to impress, but just make sure they are a caretaker before you splash out on dinner there. Fun fact to add to your date – Simpson’s-in-the-Strand was the most important place for chess in the 19th century.

The restaurant is in the famous Savoie

(Image: Jonathan Stewart)

Address: 100 Strand, WC2R 0EW

6. No. 97, Surbiton

Another success in leafy Greater London is that this small restaurant aims to combine a mix of city and country, giving you the best of both.

Expect dishes such as guinea fowl, beef cheek and gnocchi, with gorgeous desserts, including “ delicious dark chocolate ” with Bailey’s ice cream. Have been sold.

Address: 97 Maple Road, Surbiton, KT6 4AW

7. Mother, Fitzrovia

You may recognize her from Masterchef, but Monica Galetti is a great chef with her own restaurant.

The famous restaurant is a Mecca for refined gastronomy, with dishes aimed at mixing classic French cuisine with influences from the South Pacific. Head downstairs for a softly lit romantic meal, while the upstairs bar is full of buzz.

I will if only for the chocolate orange alaska dream

(Image: Sauce Communications)

Address: 74, rue Charlotte, Fitzrovia, W1T 4QH

8. Medlar, Chelsea

This upscale restaurant serves modern European cuisine in a simple dining room, with an emphasis on food (although the blossoming trees add that touch of romance).

The menu is expensive, but the selection of dishes is exquisite and like nothing you’ll see elsewhere.

Address: 438 King’s Road, Chelsea, SW10 0LJ

9. L’Escargot, Soho

As you can guess from its name, this place serves French cuisine. Also, since it’s in Soho, it’s very different – located in a converted townhouse.

The place itself is enough to wow a date, but the food only adds to that. There is of course the snail on the menu, but for the less adventurous, all the French classics are on offer.

Address: 48 Greek Street, Soho, W1D 4EF

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

10. The Lady Of Pic London

Fancy glamor, drama and two Michelin stars? Look no further. This restaurant, at the Four Seasons no less, is the place to go.

By offering the signature cuisine of Anne-Sophie Pic’s – the most decorated Michelin-starred chef in the world – you can guarantee that it will be an unforgettable evening.

Address: Four Season Hotel, 10 Trinity Square, EC3N 4AJ

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city of all time.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

11. Gauthier Soho

Another magnificent restaurant located on three floors of a Regency townhouse, this restaurant evokes “the spirit of London gastronomy from a time long gone”.

It will be an experience, with courses served in silver bells and sommeliers offering perfect wine pairings.

Address: 21 Romilly Street, W1D 5AF

12. Petersham Nurseries, Richmond

It is an ideal place for a day meeting

Who would have thought that organic food in broad daylight could ignite passion? This day greenhouse will provide a charming and rustic atmosphere to your meeting.

Admire the flowery meadow and plants all around while you and your partner dine on seasonal Italian-inspired dishes, with ingredients freshly picked from the gardens.

Address: Off Church Lane, Petersham Road, TW10 7AB

13. Relais De Venise L’Entrecote, Marylebone

Known for its classic steak and French bistro-style fries, the extensive wine list steals the show for this attractive brasserie chain. Attentive staff are available to help you choose if you are not a wine connoisseur but to impress your date, do your homework!

Address: 120 Marylebone Lane, Marylebone, W1U 2QG

14. Gaucho, Richmond

The luxury offered at Gaucho becomes immediately apparent when you enter

Located along the Thames north of the Richmond Bridge is the answer to the dream of any meat lover, Gaucho. The iconic boathouse restaurant has a waterfront terrace.

Customers can watch the sun go down after choosing their cut of meat from a diverse selection. Throw a bottle of champagne in the mix and you have the perfect evening for two.

Address: Riverside, The Towpath Richmond, TW10 6UJ

15. Bob Bob Ricard, Soho

(Image: @mandy_khera)

One sure hit is this irresistible spot in Soho that mainly hosts groups of four – who doesn’t like hanging out with a best friend at all anyway?

With a Russian and European menu and an incredibly tempting “ Press Champagne ” button, this restaurant caters to those looking for an alcoholic kick in the evening.

Address: 1 Upper James Street, Soho, W1F 9DF

16. The Colony Grill Room, Mayfair

Inspired by New York and London grill restaurants from the 1920s, the Colony is a sumptuous meeting. With live jazz and an upscale wine and dining experience, even Jay Gatsby would be proud to call this house. The walls are covered with photographs of stars from Hollywood’s golden age, paying homage to old-fashioned American romantic films.

Address: The Beaumont, 8 Balderton Street, Mayfair, W1K 6TF

Read more

Tips for saving money at restaurants

17. 14 hills, the city

This forest-like but sophisticated Wonderland boasts ferns, vines, palm trees and British food almost too good to eat. The interior and atmosphere of this 14th-floor jungle have the elegance of an exotic hotel that will amaze you.

Then be sure to head to the roof garden for a city view and a charming evening.

Address: 14th floor, Fenchurch Street, EC3M 5BA

18. Sketch: gallery, Mayfair

(Image: @heremag)

In the many original themed rooms is the iconic and most instagrammable “Gallery” of Sketch. A total of 239 cartoons cover the flamboyant walls while modern European cuisine is served in equally artistic dishes.

Watch your other half get carried away by this pink adventure – just remember, no frolicking in egg-shaped toilet pods!

Address: 9 Conduit Street, Mayfair, W1S 2XG

19. Sexy fish, Mayfair

The description is in the name, and that’s exactly what this celebrity hotspot is – sexy. The soundtrack of this establishment is noisy and torrid filled with celebrating guests. If the vibrant decor composed of golden ceilings and “sexy” mermaids does not impress the socks of your meeting, Japanese dishes will.

Why not do it all and order the ten-course tasting menu to really impress! Beware of your baby food if it is a first date.

Address: Berkeley Square House, Mayfair, W1J 6BR

20. Onima, Mayfair

This chic but chic upscale slice of Greece oozes sensuality within its warmly lit walls. The distinctive fun element of Onima is the soft music that gradually becomes more energetic as the night progresses.

Finally, it turns into an unforgettable scene of dancing guests with Mastika shots passed around the tables.

Address: 1-3 Avery Row, Mayfair, W1K 4AJ

21. Clos Maggiore, Covent Garden

Probably the most romantic restaurant in London. Famous for its majestic veranda in the courtyard intertwined with lights and enchanting flowers, don’t be surprised if you see a proposal on the table next to yours.

With reservations notoriously difficult to obtain for this classic French dream, booking early is the key.

Address: 33 King Street, Covent Garden, WC2E 8JD

.