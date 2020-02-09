London’s best and worst connected neighborhood has been named

London is home to the most connected community in England, according to a MyLondon analysis.

Residents of a particular part of Shadwell – between Watney Market and St Mary’s Cable Street – have the best access to schools, public transport, their general practitioners, hospitals and airports throughout England.

Residents of this part of Shadwell are only minutes from schools – on average four minutes for a primary school and five minutes for a secondary school on foot or by public transport, and six and seven minutes respectively by car.

To get to their GP, it will take an average of three minutes on foot or by public transport or six minutes by car and bicycle, while the hospital is 12 minutes on foot or by public transport or nine minutes by car.

For those planning to go further, London City Airport is 35 minutes by public transport or 21 minutes by car, while the nearest central station, London Fenchurch Street, is 19 and 12 minutes from journey respectively.

So how does your neighborhood rank?

But those living in the Melody Road area of ​​Biggin Hill in Bromley are the most poorly connected in the capital.

On foot or by public transport, the journey takes an average of 16 minutes to a primary school and 28 minutes to a secondary school. By car, it is respectively 10 minutes and 13 minutes.

A general practitioner is 14 minutes on foot or by public transport, 10 minutes by bicycle or nine minutes by car, while it takes 40 minutes to get to the hospital by public transport.

This part of Biggin Hill is the worst connected in London

It will likely take 85 minutes to get to Gatwick Airport and 46 minutes to Bromley South on public transportation, although by car you could be at the airport in 41 minutes and Sevenoaks train station in 29 minutes. .

These analyzes are taken from a study based on official figures, published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The study ranks each of the 32,844 neighborhoods in England based on the time that the ONS says it takes an average person to reach primary and secondary schools, general practitioners and food stores, as well as main stations and main airports.

At the other end of the “ connectivity ” scale is a sparsely populated area of ​​Teignbridge in Devon – running from the villages of Poundsgate in the south to Moretonhampstead in the north.

According to ONS data, the average resident of this area is 51 minutes (on foot or by public transport) from the nearest primary school and almost two hours from the nearest secondary school.

The nearest hospital takes at least two hours by public transit, and the nearest main airport or train station (Bristol and Bristol Parkway respectively) are more than two hours away. By car, you are looking for more than two hours at the airport, or 145 minutes at the train station.

How it works?

ONS data divide England into neighborhoods, or “lower super-production areas”, which contain roughly the same number of people (around 1,500 in total).

This means that neighborhoods in densely populated cities and towns tend to be much smaller and that average journey times to major services tend to be shorter.

The sparsely populated areas are larger and tend to deteriorate in the ranking.

Travel times indicate the average time it takes to get to key services for all people living in a particular neighborhood.

The “large” airports are those which represent at least 1% of British air traffic, while the “large” stations are those which are considered, for official purposes, as national or regional hubs.

.