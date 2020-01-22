London’s Black Ax Mangals Pizza French Toast Recipe

Remaining Pizza French Toast at Black Ax Mangal (Lee Tiernan)

London chef Lee Tiernan’s Black Ax Mangal restaurant serves a varied menu of dishes like squid flatbread, prawn-covered tails, and plum donuts.

Black Ax Mangal was named at random that Tiernan and his wife Kate had made a random selection from a list of words. It started as a pop-up in the back of a nightclub in Copenhagen and is now in an old Chinese takeaway in North London with enough space for 20 guests.

Originally intended as a kebab shop, Black Ax Mangal has turned into a heavy metal gathering where Tiernan lets his imagination run wild and then prepares the results, sometimes in the wood-burning oven of the restaurant.

“I love kebabs and eat a lot of them, but I didn’t want to focus on just one thing,” says Tiernan InsideHook. “What I didn’t want to do was drawers myself and I felt like I was cooking food that other people wanted to eat instead of cooking food that I wanted to eat. My wife was instrumental in talking to me about it that this is our restaurant. We don’t have to answer anyone and I can just cook the food I want to cook. That was the best advice I have had in years. And then we started to just prepare good, delicious food without to pay attention to where it comes from or where the inspiration comes from. As long as it was tasty and worked with the rest of the dishes on the menu, it could go on. ”

A perfect example of this attitude is a dish that Tiernan found after an incursion into his fridge: leftovers of pizza French toast.

“I love pizza. I don’t think there is anything like bad pizza,” he says. “There’s even something nice about shit pizza. One day I looked at a cold pizza in my fridge and just thought, “Yes, I could soak it in egg and fry it. That would be incredible. “I had it with Sriracha sauce and it just worked. It goes well with dominoes because the bread is a little thicker and takes up a little more egg. The sheer shit of a take-away pizza goes perfectly with this dish. But I did it with good New York pizza and it works. “

Black Ax Mangal by Lee Tiernan (Phaidon)

According to Tiernan, a wide range of pizza scraps, French toast, has “mystical properties for curing hangovers”.

“This could potentially save your life if you’re hungover. It fits in very well with camp,” he says. “What people need to remember is that it won’t be like an egg-bread experience (French Toast) , It is pizza that has been soaked in egg and then fried. So it probably contains more calories than a Big Mac. I would not serve it for dinner. This is something you might do if you come home all night and just do it. “

Since the pizza is not on the BAM menu and the restaurant is in another country, the best way to prepare the last hangover you ever need is at home.

You will need a wide, flat bowl that is large enough to hold a pizza slice and a non-stick or well-seasoned pan or frying pan. In terms of ingredients, three egg yolks, half a dozen leftover pizza pieces, a little chilled butter, salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Here is the recipe that can also be found in Tiernan’s first cookbook, Black Ax Mangal:

Preheat the oven to 110 ° C. Beat the egg yolk in a flat bowl or bowl large enough to hold a slice of pizza. Place the slice of pizza in the egg for 2-3 minutes and turn it a few times until it is well covered. Repeat with the rest of the slices. Place a non-stick or well-seasoned pan over medium heat, add a piece of butter, wait for the butter to foam, and add the pizza pieces with the crust down. Season the topped side with a pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper. When the crust side is golden yellow, flip it over and fry it. Drain on paper towels and keep warm in the oven while frying the remaining slices. To serve, stack on a large platter, along with one of the recommended side dishes (crispy bacon, grilled pork, grated comte, Ogleshield or Emmental cheese, marmite) and spices (ketchup, hot sauce, siracha, maple syrup).

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter