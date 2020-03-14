London’s mayoral election is suspended for 12 months

The vote to elect the next mayor of London, as well as a slew of other ballots in the city mayor and local council elections to be held in May, has been postponed for 12 months due to concerns over coronavirus.

While the British government has not taken measures to protect the public from strengthening border control or even prohibiting infection hotspot trips like Italy like other countries such as the United States and the Czech Republic, this Friday moved to protect politicians. the suspension of the election campaign on May 12.

Local government and the mayor’s office (including the mayor’s vote of London) will now not take place until 12 May 2021, 12 months after their expiration date. As local elections continue to take place, with half of the council being elected at any given time, it is unclear if the next legislature will be shorter or if the other half of the cohort also has 12 more months to keep voting. in sync.

The government has made the decision to postpone the May election for a year. I will continue to work with Government and experts to help London manage coronavirus for the following weeks and months. I will always do my best to face London. https://t.co/jkZXZEKtjo

The decision involves at least 12 more months for the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to face the ballot box and residents of London as his four-year term ended. While crime has increased during his term, Mayor Khan has voted highly and was expected to win.

The suspension could possibly benefit conservative reporter Shaun Bailey, who is little known compared to the heavyweights who have traditionally been running for mayor of London. Another year’s campaign can allow you to increase your profile.

The decision to postpone the vote came on Thursday after the Electoral Commission advised the government. The commission told the government that there were “growing risks” to the election and that many people could be prevented from voting, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Election campaigns often involve a lot of personal contact, travel and knocking on the door of strangers, and the height of the campaign would have reached the point where the government anticipated that the coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom would be the most severe.

The decision comes days after Mayor Khan told London radio audiences that it would be thought possible to advance the election. He said that the medical director said “there is no logical reason to postpone or cancel the election. If anyone is worried about going to the polling station, it is important that postal votes be as easy as possible. .

“If there is a very small risk, the way to make that risk even smaller … is to wipe the pencils. You can always wash your hands after you have voted and do things … the most important thing is that the counsel of the there is no logical reason to cancel or defer. ”

Coronavirus face-to-face talks with EU have been canceled https://t.co/PgWOH74QZS

Taking the opportunity to hit his opponents, the mayor said there were other candidates who would appear at the polls where the public would like to wash their hands after voting.

The UK government’s decision contrasts with the French government’s decision on Thursday to continue its local election, despite being worse affected by the national coronavirus than the United Kingdom. Speaking to the nation on Thursday afternoon, French President Emmanuel Macron said, despite the epidemic, “It is important (…) to ensure the continuity of our democratic life and of our institutions,” reports Le Monde.

President Macron said that polling stations would be voting as hygienically as possible, and a medical advisor told him: “There was no more danger in going to voting than going to the oven or buying carrots for to soups. Limited social life does not question elections. “

Coronavirus has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide, and the World Health Organization has stated that the global pandemic center is now in Europe, not Asia. The United Kingdom is among the worst performing European economies, with 798 cases and 10 deaths compared to more than 15,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in Italy, the worst affected.