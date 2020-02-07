London’s most dangerous tube stations on the metro line

The metropolitan line spans 42 miles from Amersham and Chesham in Buckinghamshire to Aldgate in the city of London, with a branch heading north towards Watford in Hertfordshire.

With the Central Line, it is the only service that crosses the Greater London area.

Crime on the London Underground is actually relatively low compared to the offenses committed on the main streets of London.

With a complex video surveillance system and limited places to run and hide the British Transport Police (BTP) was able to keep the upper hand over the criminals below the surface.

BTP recently released crime statistics for 2019, which allows the public to see crime levels at all London Underground stations in the capital.

Incredibly, only 784 crimes were committed at metro stations across the metropolitan line in 2019 – although that doesn’t include crimes committed while traveling along the route and then reported to a station.

In total, there are 34 stations on the line, some of which see millions of passengers crossing the station each year.

Public works at Hammersmith tube station

(Image: David Nathan)

According to statistics released by BTP, King’s Cross St Pancras has the highest reported crime levels in 2019, which will not come as a surprise to many due to the occupation of a station.

The construction industry itself gives the following advice when people look at the numbers: “Crime statistics need to be put in context. For example, busy stations will inevitably generate more reported crime than less. long-term trends are usually a better indication of the real picture. “

In accordance with this, BTP also gives details on the number of crimes committed per 100,000 customers using each station.

This may give a truer picture, with some small stations actually having a higher crime rate than the larger stations.

In this spirit, MyLondon has classified the most dangerous stations according to the number of crimes in the station compared to the number of customers who use it.

Hazard classification

Subway station

Number of crimes and ASB crimes committed at the post in 2019

Number of ASB offenses per 100,000 passengers

25 =

Wembley Park 0 0

25 =

Ruislip Manor 0 0

25 =

Northwood Hills 0 0

25 =

Ickenham 0 0

25 =

Hillingdon 0 0

25 =

Eastcote

0 0

25 =

Chalfont and Latimer

0 0 25 =

Amersham

0 0 24 = West Harrow 1 0.13 24 = Barbican 8 0.13 23 Moorgate 19 0.14 22 Farringdon 12 0.15 21 Great Portland Street 7 0.16 20 Aldgate 7 0.17 19 North Harrow 2 0.2 18

Euston square

22 0.31 17

Liverpool Street

113 0.32 16

Northwick park

8 0.34 15

Pinner

7 0.4 14

Preston Road

7 0.42 13

King’s Cross St Pancras

250 0.53 12

Northwood

8 0.64 11

Uxbridge

30 0.71 10

Harrow on the hill

39 0.73 9

Baker street

132

0.89

8 Rayners Lane 32 1.3 7 Chesham 7 1.31 6 Finchley Road 10 1.89 5 Ruislip 22 2.26 4 Croxley 13 2.41 3

Moor park

12 2.62 2

Chorleywood

12 2.8 1 Watford 31 3.8

(No data available for Rickmansworth)

(ASB = Antisocial behavior)

.