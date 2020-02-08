London’s most dangerous tube stations on the North Line

The London Underground is something that many of us rely on every day to get around this vast city.

And the North line is even more useful because it’s pretty much the only line that serves both north and south London and two routes through central London.

But is your journey safe? We analyzed the number of crime statistics at Northern Line stations in 2019 to see which stations are the most dangerous.

And they are not necessarily the busiest.

In fact, the station with the highest number of crimes reported per 100,000 passengers is located at Mill Hill East, which is by far the quietest station on the line, with around 1,800 passengers per day on average.

According to statistics from the British Transport Police, despite only 10 crimes recorded at the station in 2019, equivalent to 1.49 crimes per 100,000 passengers, the worst crime rate of all the Northern Line metro stations.

The next most dangerous station is Leicester Square, which is the seventh busiest station on the line but which recorded the most crimes on the line, 266 in 2019, which equals 1.41 per 100,000 passengers.

The safest station on the line is West Finchley, where only one crime was committed in December 2019.

December was by far the worst month for crime at the Northern Line stations, with 249 crimes recorded overall at the Northern Line stations.

The worst crime figures were recorded at Leicester Square station in March, when 38 crimes were recorded.

Meanwhile, Waterloo’s labyrinthine station is the busiest on the line, but has recorded 115 crimes while serving more than 50 million passengers. This places it in 44th position on our list of 50 stations.

You can find the list of each station on the North line classified from the safest to the most dangerous below.

50 West Finchley 1 0.12 49 Moorgate 19 0.14 48 Clapham South 7 0.16 46 = Tooting Bec 7 0.18 46 = Wood necklaces 6 0.18 44 = Waterloo 115 0.23 44 = Balham 17 0.23 43 Hampstead 6 0.26 40 = Old Street 35 0.27 40 = Hendon Central 11 0.27 40 = Borough 8 0.27 39 Golders Green 12 0.28 36 = Angel 29 0.29 36 = Tooting Broadway 23 0, 29 36 = South Wimbledon 7 0.29 35 Belsize Park 10 0.31 34 Kentish Town 14 0.34 33 Clapham Common 18 0.36 32 Bank 119 0.37 31 Tufnell Parc 7 0.38 29 = Morden 20 0.40 29 = Brent Cross 5 0.40 28 Clapham North 14 0.41 27 Chalk Farm 12 0.43 25 = Burnt Oak 10 0.44 25 = London Bridge 157 0.44 24 Goodge Street 19 0.45 23 Archway 23 0, 46 21 = Embankment 63 0.47 21 = Elephant & Castle 55 0.47 20 Mornington Crescent 12 0.48 18 = Highgate 14 0.49 18 = Warren Street 50 0.49 16 = King’s Cross St. Pancras 250 0.53 16 = Oval 17 0.53 15 East Finchley 20 0.54 14 Colindale 17 0.55 13 Euston 121 0.56 12 Finchley Central 23 0.66 11 Edgware 18 0.69 10 Totteridge & Whetstone 8 0.72 9 Camden Town 89 0.78 8 Kenn ington 25 0.89 7 High Barnet 19 1.04 6 Stockwell 63 1.10 4 = Woodside Park 16 1.12 4 = Tottenham Court Road 221 1.12 3 Charing Cross 52 1.28 2 Leicester Square 266 1.41 1 Mill Hill East 10 1.49