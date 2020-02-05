London’s most dangerous tube stations on the Piccadilly line

Last year, more than 301 million passengers used the Piccadilly line stations.

As one of the longest and busiest lines in London, trains on the Piccadilly line continue to cross London for almost 50 years after being put into service, sometimes quite frustratingly.

But while waiting for the next generation of Piccadilly line trains to be underway, we thought we would look at the safety of your trips from a crime perspective.

You would have to be crazy to commit a crime in a London Underground station, with all the CCTV cameras and barriers in place to keep you from escaping.

But figures from the British Transport Police, which are responsible for monitoring the underground, as well as National Rail’s DLR and Overground network, show that there are such fools in London.

In fact, over 2,000 crimes have been reported to police at our network’s 53 stations on the Piccadilly line, from northeast to west London.

Not surprisingly, some of the stations with the highest number of crimes are also among the busiest on the line.

While six of the stations, very close to the western terminus of the line at Hillingdon and Heathrow Airport, had not reported any crimes at the stations, Leicester Square had a total of 266 reported crimes, more than 12% of all crimes at Piccadilly stations. .

Cockfosters London underground station is the most dangerous on the line

However, we compare the number of passengers using the station with the number of crimes reported, the most dangerous station is actually Cockfosters, where 49 crimes have been reported but just over a million passengers have used the station.

This means that for 100,000 passengers, 4.8 crimes were reported at the station.

The next most dangerous station, Ruislip, recorded 2.64 crimes per 100,000 passengers, followed by Arnos Grove with 2.41. All the other stations on the line were under 2 crimes per 100,000 passengers.

Leicester Square, which recorded the most crimes, was the fifth most dangerous station as it served more than 18.9 million passengers last year.

Here is a table of each station on the Piccadilly line classified from least to most dangerous.

Name Crimes of Hazard Classification Stations Reported in 2019

Crime per 100,000 passengers

48 = Heathrow Terminal 4 0 0.00 48 = Heathrow Terminal 5 0 0.00 0.00 = Eastcote 0 0.00 48 = Ruislip Manor 0 0.00 48 = Ickenham 0 0.00 48 = Hillingdon 0 0.00 47 Hammersmith * 22 0.15 46 Ealing Common 4 0.25 45 South Ealing 5 0.28 44 Turnham Green 9 0.32 43 Holloway Road 11 0.33 42 Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3 13 0.34 41 South Kensington 58 0.35 40 Alperton 6 0.38 38 = South Harrow 5 0.40 38 = Sudbury Hill 4 0.40 37 Finsbury Park 69 0.42 36 Gloucester Road 30 0.43 35 Boston Manor 5 0.43 34 Knightsbridge 46 0.48 32 = Park Royal 5 0.50 32 = Barons Court 18 0.50 31 Hyde Park Corner 16 0.51 30 King’s Cross St. Pancras 250 0.53 29 Bounds Green 18 0.54 28 Southgate 16 0.57 27 Sudbury Town 6 0 , 60 26 Covent Jardin 53 0.62 23 = Caledonian Road 19 0.66 23 = Arsenal 10 0.66 23 = Northfields 13 0.66 21 = Earl’s Court 70 0.70 21 = Holborn 119 0.70 20 Uxbridge 30 0 , 71 18 = Turnpike Lane 39 0.72 18 = Manor House 33 0.72 17 Wood Green 51 0.77 16 Hounslow Central 15 0.78 15 Green Park 170 0.82 14 Russell Square 51 0.83 12 = Slow Houn East 16 0.83 12 = Acton Town 26 0.83 11 North Ealing 5 1.10 10 Piccadilly Circus 238 1.15 9 ​​Osterley 14 1.21 8 Oakwood 19 1.32 6 = Hounslow West 24 1.35 6 = Hatton Cross 22 1.35 5 Leicester Square 266 1.41 4 Rayners Lane 32 1.43 3 Arnos Grove 56 2.41 2 Ruislip 22 2.64 1 Cockfosters 49 4.80

.