London’s most dangerous tube stations on the Victoria Line

Crime is a growing problem in London and its public transport system is no different.

In fact, with millions of people passing through London Underground stations each year, they can become a hotbed of crime.

The Victoria Line runs from Walthamstow Central, in the north-east of the city, to Brixton in the heart of south London.

It serves some of the most popular cities like Oxford Circus as well as three major National Rail stations – Victoria, Euston and Kings’ Cross.

The British Transport Police, which controls the country’s transport networks, including metro stations, collects data on the crimes committed at each station.

In this way, we can determine which stations on the Victoria line are the most dangerous.

The data used covers all of 2019 and includes all offenses of criminal and antisocial behavior.

Although some stations appear to have disproportionate crime, such as Oxford Circus with 359 and Victoria with 212, this is due to the large number of people traveling.

Therefore, this list is established using offenses committed per 100,000 passengers.

Disturbingly, crime has increased at almost all stations on the line compared to 2018.

Here are the five most dangerous stations on the Victoria Line.

5. Green Park – 0.82 offense per 100,000

Green Park station

(Image: Tom Page)

Compared with 2018, the crime rate per 100,000 passengers in 2019 increased from 0.52 to 0.82.

The station is a privileged stop for the West End of London and also for those who wish to visit the royal parks.

Violations at this station were worse during the winter months: October to December.

4. Oxford Circus – 0.86 crimes per 100,000

Police at Oxford Circus

(Image: Calum McKenzie)

More than 40 million people use this station each year to go to the capital’s first shopping district or to have a drink or four in Soho.

This makes it a prime target for all types of criminals and has made Oxford Circus the fourth most dangerous station on the Victoria Line.

The station joins the London Underground trend of increased crime.

If 2019 is compared to the previous year, you can see that crime has almost doubled from 0.5 offenses per 100,000 to 0.86.

3. Blackhorse Road – 0.88 offense per 100,000

Blackhorse Road Tube Station

(Image: Google)

You might imagine that a quiet station like Blackhorse Road with only around four million passengers a year would avoid the worst of the crime wave, but you would be wrong.

Despite the relatively small number of passengers, the number of crimes committed here makes it one of the most dangerous stations.

There were 0.88 offenses per 100,000 passengers.

This is a slight increase from 2018, when the figure was 0.71.

2. Stockwell – 1.1 offense per 100,000

The Stockwell scene after a man was stabbed by the station in April 2019

(Image: @Journo_Paul / Twitter)

It is the only station on this list south of the river.

Like Blackhorse Road, the small number of passengers (approximately 5.7 million per year) compared to the relatively high number of offenses committed (63) means that Stockwell is the second most dangerous station on the Victoria Line.

Per 100,000 passengers, 1.1 offenses were committed, an increase from 0.79 in 2018.

1. Seven Sisters – 1.54 offenses per 100,000

Emergency services respond to incident at Seven Sisters station

(Image: Ayshe Greenan)

South Tottenham Station was the site of 143 infractions in 2019, a jump of almost 50% from the 100 infractions the previous year.

This high number compared to the lower number of passengers means that Seven Sisters is the most dangerous station with 1.54 offenses per 100,000.

This is an increase from 1.07 in 2018, when it was also the most dangerous station of the year.

