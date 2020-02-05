London’s most dangerous underground stations on the central line

Compared to the streets of London, the Tube network has a fairly low crime rate.

The great thing about the London Underground is that it is covered from floor to floor by CCTV cameras and secondly, there are so many people that it would be difficult for criminals to escape.

The British Transport Police (BTP) is responsible for ensuring the safety of the public when traveling on the underground, train, DLR and London Underground networks.

Throughout the year, the police publish statistics to show the crime levels recorded in certain regions and the crimes reported.

This keeps the public informed and ensures the transparency of the police service, even in the face of criticism.

BTP recently revealed figures covering the whole of 2019, allowing the public to see crime levels at various London Underground stations in the capital.

The Central Line runs from West Ruislip in west London to Epping in Essex, stopping at certain large central stations such as Bank and Oxford Circus.

Police stood at all entrances to Hammersmith tube and bus stations

In total, there are 49 stations along the route, some of which have millions of customers passing through each year and others who have thousands.

According to statistics released by BTP, Oxford Circus has the highest crime levels reported in 2019, which will not come as a surprise to many due to the occupation of a station.

The construction industry itself gives the following advice when people look at the numbers: “Crime statistics need to be put in context. For example, busy stations will inevitably generate more reported crime than less. real picture. “

In accordance with this, BTP also gives details on the number of crimes committed per 100,000 customers using each station.

This may give a truer picture, with some small stations actually having a higher crime rate than the larger stations.

Here are the 20 most dangerous stations on the Central Line according to police statistics.

Metro station hazard classification Number of ASB crimes and offenses committed at the station in 2019 Number of ASB crimes and offenses per 100,000 passengers 20 Woodford 25 0.88 19 Queensway 26 0.6 18 Leytonstone 27 0.48 17 Ealing Broadway 28 0.3 16

Chancery Lane

30 0.33 15 Leyton 30 0.42 14 Loughton 34 1.97 13 Bethnal Green 36 0.44 12 Epping 37 1.96 11 Notting Hill Gate 38 0.44 10 Newbury Park 38 1.4 9

Marble arch

44 0.62 8

Shepherds Bush

60 0.27 7 Liverpool Street 113 0.32 6 Bank 119 0.37 5 Holborn 119 0.7 4 Bond Street 120 0.61 3 Tottenham Court Road 221 1.12 2 Stratford 286 0.85 1 Oxford Circus 359 0, 86

(ASB = Antisocial behavior)

.