London’s most stressful London Underground stations and lines are revealed

We all know how it is.

You rush out of work on a Friday at 5 p.m. to go home and ready to go out to dinner with your friends, and you find the London London Underground tube station absolutely rambling.

When you finally get on the metro, the Northern Line is delayed and people are crushed against the doors and against each other.

By the time you get home, you’re so stressed that you can’t even be bothered to go out.

But which are the most stressful metro lines and stations?

Beeja Meditation has done research on the factors that induce stress to reveal those that are probably the worst for your mental health.

Factors considered include station closings, delays of more than 15 minutes, excessive travel time, average temperature, entrances and exits, and availability of ski lifts.

These were combined and an overall “stress score” was calculated out of 100.

Here are the results below.

London’s most stressful tube stations

10. London Bridge – stress score 46.65

9. Bank and Monument (attached) – stress score of 47.49

8. Liverpool Street – stress score 50.34

7. Arnos Grove – stress score of 50.95

6. Victoria – stress score 55.03

5. Oxford Circus – stress score of 57.58

4. Acton Town – stress score of 57.62

3. Waterloo – stress score of 66.08

2. Stratford – stress score of 73.65

1. King’s Cross St. Pancras – stress score 73.71

Is your metro station stressing you out?

(Image: Getty)

Most stressful metro lines

10. Waterloo and City – stress score of 27.57

9. Circle and Hammersmith and City (joint) – stress score of 38.40

8. Metropolitan – stress score of 39.89

7. Bakerloo – stress score 44.32

6. Jubilee – stress score of 44.72

5. Victoria – stress score of 45.22

4. North – stress score of 52.90

3. District – stress score of 57.94

2. Piccadilly – stress score of 65.53

1. Central – stress score of 73.93

Sharing new perspectives, the research also reveals the worst lines for …

Number of station closings – District Line

Number of delays – District Line

Customer lost hours – Central line

Excessive travel time (minutes) – Metropolitan line

Mean temperature – Bakerloo line

Availability of ski lifts – Waterloo and City Line

Acton Town is the station with the most delays, with a total delay of 4,432 minutes over a year.

.