London’s special underground tunnel, the first of its kind in the world

Some of us probably spent it every day in East London and never thought about it.

But there is actually a tunnel in a regular station that thousands of us use every day, which was considered a breakthrough in civil engineering at the time.

The tunnel that passes under the Thames from Wapping station – called the Thames tunnel – was in fact the first tunnel for public traffic ever driven under a river.

Metro at Wapping station

(Image: Stephen Pye)

It was designed by Marc Brunel – an English engineer who was the father of his most famous son Isambard Kingdom Brunel – in 1823.

He planned a tunnel between Rotherhithe and Wapping, using a revolutionary new tunnel shield he had designed.

The project began in 1825 under the eyes of Marc’s son, Isambard, chief engineer until 1828, but the excavation was dangerous and the tunnel was flooded twice, killing six workers.

This panel recognizes the special tunnel at the Wapping station

(Image: Stephen Pye)

The building was abandoned for seven years, but resumed and was completed in 1843, just a few years before Marc’s death.

Although not financially successful, the tunnel was purchased in 1865 by the East London Railway Company.

He was absorbed in the London underground and the first train crossed it on December 7, 1869.

It is still used today on the London Underground and on main trains.

