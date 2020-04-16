Lonely Robot stream Beneath Stars film in full

Lonely Robotic have introduced the total movie that was created for the band’s 2019 album Under Stars. Hence significantly, the film, developed by Crystal Highlight, has only been screened at two quite specific cinema gatherings in the Uk. You can check out the movie in entire beneath.

“It has always been an ambition of mine to have a comprehensive size visual accompaniment together with an album of new music I have penned,” states Mitchell. “With Underneath Stars and the assist of Miles at Crystal Highlight, this dream was lastly realised very last calendar year. I’m really very pleased of the success and I would like to thank Miles for all his tough get the job done and endurance in bringing this to fruition. I hope you take pleasure in it.”

Below Stars was the remaining album in a trilogy for Lonely Robot, John Mitchell’s visionary undertaking. This started in 2015 with the Remember to Come Dwelling album and ongoing two years afterwards with The Large Aspiration.

“I normally observed this as a trilogy, and it feels like the third component of the Lonely Robotic master strategy has achieved a purely natural summary,” he provides. “On Make sure you Occur Residence the concept was about the idea that everyday living on Earth didn’t originate from this earth, while for The Major Desire, I was definitely offering everybody the gain of Zen musings according to John Mitchell. This time matters are a minor extra down to earth. What I am performing is looking the millennial technology, and the fact that youngsters right now are so tied to their telephones and to technological innovation. They truly have no clue what is truly going on around them, and I obtain that stressing.”

Mitchell is currently working on a new album He has the following reside dates (subject to Covid-19):

Dec 13: British isles London Islington Assembly Hall, London

Dec 16: GER Bochum Riff

Dec 17: GER Rüsselsheim Das Rind

Dec 18: NED Maastricht,Muziekgieterij

Dec 20: NED Zoetermeer, De Boerderij

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=slyM9ZUzr6U