[Long Beach officers gunshot a guy suspected of shooting two in a liquor shop – Up Information Information Los Angeles]

Prolonged Beach front (CBSLA) – Lengthy Beach front officers fatally shot a man suspected of shooting two individuals in a Extensive Seaside liquor retail store Thursday night time.

In accordance to police, the suspect was armed with a shotgun just following nine p.m. when he entered the liquor retail outlet in the 5400 block of Atlantic Avenue and shot a man and a girl. Both of those victims were taken to the clinic in unknown ailments.

When the law enforcement arrived on the scene, the guy allegedly confronted them with that gun in the middle of the street. The person was shot useless by police.

Atlantic Avenue between 52nd and 55th streets was closed when the investigation was ongoing.