Long Beach Police Seek Public Help To Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

LONG BEACH, California (KABC) – Long Beach police are asking the public for help finding a 12-year-old girl missing for more than a day.

Mia Gianna Goforth, 12, was last seen by her family at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, leaving her home in block 2100 Fidler Avenue, police said.

It was believed that she was in school all day, but the last time her family heard of her was a text message around 3 p.m. Authorities believe she may be in Buena Park or Los Angeles.

Mia is described as a 12-year-old white woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black shirt and black pants for the last time and was wearing a blue and white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department Missing Persons at (562) 570-7246. Anonymous advice can be provided through LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

