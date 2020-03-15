Long Beach postpones its festival of gay pride amid rising pandemic – Los Angeles News – News News

PLAYA LARGA (CBSLA) – The city of Long Beach announced on Saturday its postponement of its gay pride festival over concerns over coronavirus.

The event draws thousands into the vicinity, and was scheduled for May 16-17. Los Angeles had previously postponed the gay pride parade, scheduled for June.

Long Beach officials say four people tested positive for the virus inside the city and about 70 others are currently being monitored.

“Very carefully, the Long Beach Pride Board has decided to postpone the 2020 Festival and Parade,” said Denise Newman, Long Beach Pride President. “Our commitment to the City of Long Beach and to our entire community includes ensuring the health and well-being of citizens, assistants, artists, volunteers, staff and vendors. We look forward to celebrating with our wonderful LGBTQ + family and allies, neighbors and friends later, and we encourage everyone to celebrate their Pride every day. “

In addition to that closure, the city announced that its City Council meetings would be held by teleconference, starting next week.

Meanwhile, the Long Beach Water Department has teamed up with Southern California Edison to temporarily suspend closures for those who cannot pay their bills. The city has set up a coronavirus hotline for businesses, workers and employers at (562) 570-4249.

