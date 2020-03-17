Long Day Trip to Night (1962)

Long Day Trip Night (1962)

Director: Sydney Lemon

Cast: Katherine Hepburn, Ralph Richardson, Jason Robards, Dean Storrell

Rest time: 170 minutes

Format: Dual format

Release date: 16 March 2020

As Jamie Havlin comments on adapting to America’s largest theater tourist forces, its author Eugene O’Neill has written “with tears and blood”.

Some might say this movie should never have been made.

O’Neill’s game has never been published or performed in his entire life. Before his death, he had left instructions that his article should not be published for another 25 years. At that time, he did not want to work, broadcast or record on radio. But his wishes could not be fulfilled.

Directed by Sidney Lumet (Serico, Dog Day Afternoon), the Long Day trip is the story of an Irish American family living in Connecticut, home to the Atlantic. According to the toy, this adaptation will add up to a highway in one day.

The Tyrone is an uninterrupted collection, and all four are deeply affected.

Ralph Richardson plays the family patriarch James Tyrone, who failed to develop the wisdom of a former drugstore star. Although relatively wealthy, in many ways it is still mistaken. This is probably on his background. Born in poor Ireland and still talking about stopping at a poor home doesn’t seem like an option. It is clear that he is still unstable, and his wife, Maria (Kip Hop), returned home after being labeled a magician in a local municipality. There she fought a drug addiction, the cause of which was always to blame James and his decision to hire a cheap doctor when Mary was born with youngest son Edmund. By giving morphine to relieve the pain, she quickly became dependent on that drug.

It is important that Edmond (Dean Storrell) takes care of him at the beginning of the film. He is about to be examined for consumption, and the men of Tire are afraid that Mary will be patient with her once this is confirmed. In public, Mary let go of her pain like winter but is she denying it?

The Tyrons love to drink, but Jamie (Jason Robbins) is an alcoholic. He also pursued a job but did not find success, any role he would find as a result of his father’s relationships. He is a bitter alcoholic nowadays, as he is the most beloved child. Long-term resentments are moving forward and it’s hard to imagine what a happy ending this will be. As Edmund looks to his father, in the midst of a heated debate, “Don’t we think we can get rid of unpleasant topics?”

This is a long hour, closed for three hours and three hours. But it’s also very rewarding.

Performance is all very good. Loom has always wanted the actors to reflect together for two weeks before the films started, but here the exercises have been over a month. It was time to go in. Katherine Hiprick is a revelation. It also reminds me of what a low-level actor Roberts was. I’m not sure which part of Ireland was first mentioned by Ralph Richardson’s James Tyro, but his statement was much more than a Roccon. His performance is so powerful that this is rare – and the reason behind it is explained as his plan expands.

Some critics have described Dean Storrell as a weak link in the action phase. He is completely persuasive and imagined as Eugene Ole’s new successor, Edmond. And he was surprisingly like James Dean sometimes.

O’Neill’s wishes may not have been overlooked, but many cinema-goers may have made this Long Day Night premiere in February. They must have been happy to see nine years after his death in 1953.

The first of two cinemas in the UK will feature Long Day’s gourmet dinner in this special two-part edition of Blue-Ray and DVD.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMqvzhFXXyg (Embed)

Special features include a new feature-length voice by author Scott Harrison. A new and exclusive video essay by Lee Gambin and the Collector’s Book, featuring new text on the video.

