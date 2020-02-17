[long-island-braiding-salon-provides-shoppers-genuine-african-hair-styles-for-much-more-than-20-years]

BAY SHORE, New York — Lengthy Island’s K&D African Hair Braiding salon has been the go-to spot in Bay Shore for 25 several years, presenting much more than 70 African hair braiding types for shoppers to opt for from.

It started with two migrant staff from the Ivory Coast who desired to give their indigenous hairdressing tactics for customers to have a uniquely built-in practical experience. The working day to working day operations is now operate by their daughter Kandee but the salon is even now run as a household business that involves everyone lending a encouraging hand.

“African braiding honestly is a life-style,” explained manager Kandee. “If you made a decision you required to be an African hair braider, you determined that you do not want to have a existence – nah I’m kidding – but it really is legitimate while.”

At K&D their mission is to foster a supportive environment that encourages all folks to get aspect in the ever-growing community of all-natural curls, kinks, braids, twists and most importantly, healthy hair.

“The explanation why it truly is unique below is that there were no retailers on the island and even to this day there are however no African braiding shops on the island,” explained Kandee. “Most of the clients are people who have been coming right here since we have opened up. It is a spouse and children issue, I always notify persons it really is past hair, it is really outside of the splendor it truly is about the family.”

“I enjoy to see the last element of it because it goes through like a whole transformation, I go from a bun to two braids and I like it,” said consumer Tianna Bowie. “It really is actually critical to convey by yourself and I feel like you can do that with your hair.”

K&D has a comprehensive array of braiding designs such as cornrows, box braids, feed-ins, lemonade, tribal, combos, and Bantu knots to title a couple. Kandee is generally on the hunt for the subsequent challenge or development in braiding so her salon can continue being reliable, but also be impressive when it arrives to employing new strategies and designs.

“Braiding is a way for us to however be presentable but however represent ourselves as properly as our cultural background,” explained Kandee.

