Long lines and drive-through voting as Wisconsinites bravely vote in the middle of the coronavirus

BELOIT – Wisconsin voters faced a long line at limited polling locations on Tuesday, as the Midwestern primary and local elections moved forward despite fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

Outside of Riverside High School in Milwaukee – where officials were forced to close 175 of 180 normal voting places because of a shortage of poll workers – mascot voters stood a few feet apart a line that opened for multiple blocks as polls opened Tuesday morning, according to videos and photos posted on Twitter.

More than half of Wisconsin’s municipalities reported shortages of poll workers, urging the state to call 2,400 National Guard troops to help.

The election took place even though Wisconsin, like most of the U.S. state, imposed an order-stay-at-home on its residents. More than a dozen other states have posted their elections in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the daily lives of Americans and put the economy in a bright recession.

A slippery 11-hour legal wrangling on Monday did not stop voting, despite warnings from Democratic officials that thousands of voters would be forced to choose between their safety and their rights.

In deciding separate lawsuits brought by Republicans, the state Supreme Court overturned Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ order to delay the election until June and the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal decision. judges expanding the absentee vote, instead of the ruling ballots should be posted by Tuesday to count. .

The latter decides to leave voters like Hannah Glesson, a 34-year-old healthcare worker in a long-term care facility, in luck on Tuesday.

Glesson, pregnant with her first child, tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined the home with her husband. He requested an absentee ballot last week but has not yet received it, as officials are struggling to respond to a flood of applications.

He called the state Elections Commission on Monday to seek advice.

“They said my ballot could still come today and my best bet is getting it in the mail, or, better luck in the next election,” Glesson said. “No, at this point, there is a way to vote. This is really disgusting and suppressing the voter at its best.”

‘DRIVE-THROUGH’

Some Wisconsin cities have taken a “drive-through” vote. In Beloit, a city of approximately 37,000 people on the Illinois border, poll workers threw ballots in driver’s windows after verifying photo and residence identification, then returned the filled paperwork to a counting machine.

Phillip Thomas, 70, and his wife Kathy Thomas, 65, filled absentee ballots – but as new Wisconsin residents, they are unclear how the witness requirement will be handled. They were comforted to learn that Beloit was developing a drive-through system and had their ballots taken to the polling site to make sure they belong.

“We are afraid that we will have to vote in person,” said Thomas, accusing state Republicans of abolishing a bid to postpone the election. “We felt it was important.”

The latest-minute legal election manipulation has come with Wisconsin’s Democratic presidential primary, the first nomination contest held since March 17 in a race to elect a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump for the Nov. 3 election. .The outbreak pushed front-runner Joe Biden and rival Bernie Sanders to the campaign post.

Former Vice President Biden has set up an almost indefinite Senate Senator Sanders with delegates choosing the nominee at the national convention this summer. The convention, set to be held in Milwaukee, was delayed in August from July through pandemics.

After a late-night meeting on Monday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said no results from Tuesday’s vote will be released until April 13, the deadline for absentee ballots posted Tuesday to be accepted.

The commission said in a blog post on Tuesday morning that no county had reported any problems, including any polling places that could not be opened.

In the village of Somerset, where two members of the National Guard are stationed, clerk Felicia Germaine said the turnout appears to be lower than before. Voters gave each other a wait, thanks to bits of tape on the ground to encourage social travel.

“It’s almost like a big adult hopscotch game,” said Cherie Link, a state candidate in the Senate who volunteered as a poll worker. (Reporting by Daniel Acker in Beloit, Wisconsin; Nicholas Pfosi in Somerset, Wisconsin; Amanda Becker in Washington; and Joseph Ax in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts Additional reporting by John Whitesides in Washington Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Jonathan Oatis)