Long live COVID-19: Trudeau says 240,000 have successfully applied for new emergency benefits

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 240,000 people had successfully applied for emergency relief amid the sensation of COVID-19 in the early hours after the federal government opened the process this morning.

People who have birthdays only in the first three months of the year can apply for Canada’s Emergency Response Benefit today.

The benefit offers a $ 500-a-week payment for workers who lose all their income.

Trudeau said changes to the program would be coming soon to offer help for people whose time is up but that still works a bit.

“Whatever your situation” Trudeau said, “we’re working to get you the help you need.”

“We moved here quickly to try to help as many people as possible, as soon as possible,” Trudeau said. He acknowledged that there are workers who fall into situations outside the immediate framework of the benefit program who also need help. This includes those still working, but with dramatically reduced hours. He said an announcement would be made in the coming days about how the government intends to help such workers.

On Monday, Ontario reported 309 new cases of COVID-19, including 13 additional deaths.

There are now a total of 4,347 cases in the province, including 1,624 resolved cases.

The new cases represent a 7.7 percent increase over the past 24 hours, but the number of resolved cases jumped more than 37 percent.

Asking for an update on quarantine efforts in Canada, Trudeau said anyone returning to Canada from overseas is subject to a mandatory quarantine order. They need to get home straight from the airport, she said, and stay home for 14 days. He said officials are following such people, especially in high-risk cases. Trudeau said authorities are confident that people are following orders.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canadian passengers aboard the Coral Princess would return home today, after undergoing a health screening.

Champagne said in a tweet that Canadians who do not show any COVID-19 symptoms were allowed to disembark the ship to Florida and board a Holland America flight charter.

The minister said he would be re-screened on arrival and subject to mandatory 14-day solitary confinement.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has called on the government to increase its federal tax credit donation.

She said it would help increase charitable contributions to hospitals, churches, food banks, women’s shelters and other worthy organizations.

Scheer also wants the government to abolish the income tax immediately on charitable donations of private sharing and real estate companies.

He said although many businesses are struggling, some are still struggling and should be encouraged to support the charity sector.

Halifax police said they issued 39 tickets over the weekend for violating the province’s Health Protection Act and Emergency Management Act.

This means that Halifax Regional Police has issued a total of 47 tickets since the province declared a state emergency March 22.

Most fines are given to people in prohibited areas under the Emergency Management Act.

The latest number of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada until 12:07 p.m. April 6, 2020:

There are 15,821 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

– Quebec: 7,944 confirmed (including 94 deaths, 464 resolved)

– Ontario: 4,347 confirmed (including 132 deaths, 1,624 resolved)

– Alberta: 919 confirmed (including 23 deaths, 279 resolved), 331 presumptive

– British Columbia: 1,203 confirmed (including 38 deaths, 673 resolved)

– Nova Scotia: 262 confirmed (including 53 resolved)

– Saskatchewan: 249 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 67 resolved)

– Newfoundland and Labrador: 217 confirmed (including 1 death, 28 resolved)

– Manitoba: 187 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 17 resolved), 16 presumptive

– New Brunswick: 101 confirmed (including 28 resolved)

– Prince Edward Island: 22 confirmed (including 6 resolved)

– Returned Canadians: 13 confirmed

– Yukon: 6 confirmed (including 4 resolved)

– Northwest Territories: 4 confirmed (including 1 resolved)

– Nunavut: No confirmed cases

– Total: 15,821 (347 presumptive, 15,474 confirmed including 293 deaths, 3,244 resolved)