Long-time PBS NewsHour anchor Jim Lehrer is dead at 85

Jim Lehrer, the legendary debate host and former presenter of the “NewsHour” television program, passed away on Thursday. He was 85 years old.

Teacher’s death was announced by his long-time network home, PBS, where he co-founded the “NewsHour” in 1975.

PBS said that the teacher died “peacefully at home while sleeping” and has given no further information about the cause of death.

Teacher anchored “NewsHour”, the flagship news program on public television in the United States, for 36 years. He retired in 2011.

His successor at the anchor desk, Judy Woodruff, said on Thursday in a statement: “The loss of someone who has been central to my professional life, a mentor for me and a person whose friendship I have valued for decades is unbearable to me. I saw it as a benchmark for fair, reviewing and thoughtful journalism and know countless others who feel the same way. “

Teacher held the record for moderating presidential debates: he led twelve general election debates, “more than anyone else in US history,” noted PBS.

In his 2011 book, Tension City, named after its apt description of how debating evenings felt, Teacher said he was “afraid of the debate” no matter how often he moderated.

Anyone hired as a moderator must “keep the event fair and in motion while avoiding it,” he wrote.

On Thursday, CNN presenter Jake Tapper remembered teachers as “a wonderful man and excellent journalist”.

“He was a debate moderator, a US Navy, a former newspaper man, a novelist, a moderator, a father, a husband and a grandfather, a role model,” wrote Tapper. “And he always had time to talk to younger journalists.”

Fox news anchor Bret Baier described teachers as “a legend in our business and a very sincere, kind man” who inspired a generation of political journalists.

Teacher grew up in Kansas and Texas. After graduating from the Missouri School of Journalism in 1956, he joined the Marine Corps and served as an infantry officer. In a 2006 speech at Harvard, he said he would expect a draft if he didn’t register.

“I am grateful that my country has forced me to serve my country. Not for my country, but for me, ”said Lehrer in 2006.“ In this diverse company, I learned to be responsible for others. I learned to be dependent on others. I learned that life has more to offer than me, me, me, me. “

The same year, when he spoke at an inauguration of a naval museum in Quantico, Virginia, Teacher said that his service had also brought him to remember that decisions about the use of violence in the US made decisions about “young lance corporals worldwide.” and second lieutenants and other very real ones ”are people of all branches of the US military, people with names, ranks, serial numbers, faces, families and futures that may never exist. “

After three years of service, Teacher returned home and became a reporter for the Dallas Morning News. He later switched to a competitor newspaper that no longer exists, the Dallas Times Herald, and then entered the television business at KERA, the public service broadcaster in Dallas.

Teacher reached a national audience when he joined WETA, the Washington public television broadcaster, in 1973 and, along with Robert MacNeil, anchored PBS’s coverage of the Senate’s Watergate hearings.

“The hearings, which were broadcast live and repeated every night, were a huge and unexpected success, and MacNeil and teachers became the reserved Emmy winners,” the Washington Post reported.

Watergate finally led to the creation of the “NewsHour” program in 1975. MacNeil and teacher anchored together.

“Our program prevailed because it was original and met a real journalistic need,” MacNeil wrote in his memoirs.

Over the years, Teacher wrote two dozen books, most of them novels and several plays.

Teacher appeared in CNN’s Reliable Sources in December and discussed the importance of “old-fashioned journalistic values” in a time of division in American politics and a time of revolution in the media.

Regarding his own reporting on past impeachment proceedings, Teacher said President Trump’s impeachment proceedings are likely to have an “even larger audience” than that of Nixon or Clinton, but most Americans “use their own prism to see it” from Fox to PBS.

“They don’t gather around the television to watch it like we did with Clinton in 1973, 1974 and later.” We don’t do that anymore, ”he said. “We’ll probably never do it again.”