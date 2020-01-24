Longbow wins $ 235.8 million contract to support Fire Control Radar

January 24 (UPI) – Longbow LLC, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman, received a $ 235.8 million contract on Friday to support Apache helicopter fire control systems for 11 foreign governments, the Department of Defense said.

The foreign military distributor finances the contract, which finances production support for Apache attack helicopters in South Korea, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Greece, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Qatar and the United Kingdom.

According to Northrop Grumman, the Apache longbow fire control radar provides flight crews with situational awareness that goes beyond the maximum range and can be used for a variety of roles and missions.

The primary combat target modes include ground target mode, air target mode, and sea target mode for the AH-64E.

The places of work are specified in each work order, and the expected completion date for the contract is January 31, 2025.

,