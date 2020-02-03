Longshot: How less popular candidates look for short-term support

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) – With a total of 11 democratic candidates still in the running, it will be difficult for some to reach the 15 percent threshold required to become a viable candidate.

“Let people go to caucuses that you never thought would go to caucuses,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar. “Get her out of there!”

It is an effort to bypass the four best candidates to receive the democratic nomination. While it is unlikely to be a top position in the Iowa Caucuses, it could add energy to their campaigns.

Klobuchar was back in Washington on Monday but was in Des Moines the day before and asked for help.

“The people in Iowa understand that I couldn’t be here last week,” said Klobuchar. “I had a job to do. You understand that because I wasn’t there. You just have to double your work.” “

Candidate Tom Steyer volunteered to speak to the media on Monday afternoon for support. He failed to crack 5 percent in a poll that was only conducted in Iowa.

“I’m trying to get Iowa going,” said Steyer.

Andrew Yang could not appear at his Waterloo stop on Sunday, but skypte. He held his last caucus rally in Des Moines on Saturday.

“It is exciting to be here just before the vote,” said Yang.

Yang was back in the state on Monday, visiting an area in Des Moines in front of the caucus.

Steyer remained optimistic on Monday and would not make plans if he did not make it as a viable candidate.

“Look, all I’ve focused on is doing the best we can, and we’re not going to do that,” said Steyer Iowans, the one who can beat President Trump in the fall. “

