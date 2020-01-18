Longtime Bakersfield professor Don Pruett dies at 92

Funeral services set for January 30

Funeral services are planned for longtime local educator Don Pruett.

Pruett died on January 10 at the age of 92.

Don Albert Pruett was born in Banning on April 25, 1927.

He attended 13 different schools before graduating as senior class president at Bakersfield High School in 1945.

He served in the Navy during the Second World War and graduated from the University of the Pacific with a business degree and a teaching degree.

Pruett was a teacher, counselor and then principal in six elementary and secondary schools in Bakersfield, retiring from the Bakersfield City school district in 1988.

Don Pruett will be buried with military honors at 12:30 p.m. on January 30 at Bakersfield National Cemetery.

A procession at the cemetery will be led by the Patriot Guard Riders leaving the Family Mortuary mission at 11:30 am.

The public is invited to attend.