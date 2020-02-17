[longtime-boy-group-member-and-all-all-around-entertainer-usually-takes-absolutely-everyone-by-shock-on-“the-king-of-mask-singer”]

The id of Era X on MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer” has been exposed to be a veteran idol and all-around entertainer!

On the February 16 episode of the present, 4 semi-finalists battled it out for the possibility to compete against Sonorous 18, the four-time winner and reigning king. In Spherical 3, Era X went up in opposition to Brachiosaurus.

Spoiler

Brachiosaurus sang Choi Yong Joon’s “Perhaps that was Adore,” though Technology X sang Web optimization Taiji and Boys’ “I Know.” Sonorous 18 commented, “[Brachiosaurus] showed us a hopeful and refreshing power. I saw some traces of myself in Generation X. When he turned his back again through the music as element of the general performance, I assumed that was definitely great. I should operate on my very own general performance facet. I appreciated his power.”

Panelists Yoo Youthful Suk and Kim Tae Received suspected that Era X was formerly a member of a band, perhaps a metal band.

At the conclusion of the spherical, Brachiosaurus state-of-the-art with 55 votes to Generation X’s 44. Generation X then took off his mask to expose himself as Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul!

The panelists ended up all shocked at the expose and Shin Bong Sun explained, “No a single even outlined his name [as part of our guesses].” Kim Heechul reported, “I consider absolutely everyone here is unfamiliar with my singing voice. I was seriously shy about my voice when it will come to singing.”

He named his groupmate Kyuhyun as the rationale that he decided to appear on the present. “Kyuhyun not too long ago did truly effectively on this exhibit,” he claimed. “He proposed the experience to me. He’s another person who is often complimenting my singing. I wished to go away behind a report of myself singing a tune that I favored.”

Kim Heechul outlined that he does not generally stand on phase to carry out any longer owing to his auto incident and said, “I was seriously satisfied in the instant I took off my mask. Thank you for permitting me working experience that contentment yet again.”

