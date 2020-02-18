[Longtime community director stepping down later this 12 months]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[longtime-community-director-stepping-down-later-this-12-months]



By
Omer Yusuf


Up to date: February 18, 2020 five: 00 PM CT |
Published: February 18, 2020 four: 27 PM CT

<strong>Steve Lockwood, executive director of the Frayser Community Development Corporation (seen here in January 2018) will be stepping down later this year.</strong> (File/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/24863/1200″ data-largeheight=”800″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/24863_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>Steve Lockwood, executive director of the Frayser Group Progress Company (viewed here in January 2018) will be stepping down afterwards this calendar year.</strong> (File/Day-to-day Memphian)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p><div class='code-block code-block-3' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script type= atOptions = { 'key' : '572fd735b83304eb861354d6f773f357', 'format' : 'iframe', 'height' : 250, 'width' : 300, 'params' : {} }; document.write('');

Steve Lockwood
Frayser Neighborhood Improvement Corp.
Frayser
Shelly Rice

Omer Yusuf

Omer Yusuf

Omer Yusuf covers Binghampton, Frayser, North Memphis and Raleigh for The Everyday Memphian. Omer beforehand coated county federal government. He is also a former reporter at The Jackson Sunlight and a College of Memphis graduate.

Email Editions

Indication up for our early morning and evening editions, in addition breaking news.

  1. 1.

    How can Beale St. Landing already need $3.5M of operate?




  2. 2.

    Calkins: For Memphis Tiger basketball, the real peril is up coming calendar year




  3. 3.

    GPAC at 25 gives ‘dizzying’ lineup of national, global acts




  4. 4.

    Grizzlies Mailbag: The NBA history Jaren & Ja are on speed to make NBA history




  5. five.

    Cohen: President’s response to Hart ‘unfair, but typical’