[look-at-a-lot-more-footage-from-emily-blunt’s-‘a-tranquil-put-section-ii’-(movie)]

A screengrab from ‘A Peaceful Place Part II’ that sees Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return for the thriller.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 25 ― Paramount Photographs has unveiled a new trailer for approaching sequel A Silent Put Aspect II that offers much more footage from the movie.

Directed by John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return for the sequel which looks like it picks up from the place the very first movie remaining and it sees the Abbott spouse and children now experiencing the terrors of the outside the house globe.

The movie also stars Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

The synopsis of the movie reads: “Following the lethal events at residence, the Abbott family members (Blunt, Simmonds, Jupe) ought to now facial area the terrors of the outside the house earth as they proceed their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the not known, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk outside of the sand route.”

A Silent Location Aspect II is established for release below on March 19.