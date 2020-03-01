look-at:-april’s-naeun,-girl’s-day’s-yura,-+-additional-get-fiercely-aggressive-in-“running-man”-preview

The solid of “Running Man” will be put to the exam on following week’s episode!

On March one, the SBS selection clearly show produced a preview of its impending episode featuring guests APRIL’s Naeun, Girl’s Day’s Yura, actor Kang Tae Oh, and trot singer Kim Na Hee.

In the clip, Yang Se Chan and Yura’s chemistry makes Jun So Min adorably jealous, and she tells them, “Dating is prohibited, relationship is prohibited!” Meanwhile, just after donning a pigtail wig, Kim Jong Kook walks all over in look for of one thing, and Yura asks, “Is this a haunted house?’

The solid members’ and guests’ bodily strengths are put to the exam, and various customers beg Kim Na Hee to say the 1 phrase that will help save them.

Capture this episode when it airs on March eight at 5 p.m. KST! In the meantime, examine out the preview beneath:

Enjoy the most current episode of “Running Man” now!

Check out Now