Look at Ayreon have an Astounding Flight in area

Ayreon have launched video clip showcasing their monitor Amazing Flight.

The footage has been taken from the upcoming album Electric Castle Reside And Other Tales, which was captured at Ayreon’s four-night time stint at Tilburg’s 013 in 2019.

It’ll launch on March 27 by means of Audio Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Team on 3LP/2CD and DVD/Blu-ray.

Speaking about the new video, which functions John de Lancie, Simone Simons, John JayCee Cuijpers and Marcela Bovio, Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen states: “Here is the closing preview from the Electrical Castle dwell release for you. Are you prepared for this Amazing Flight in house? Just check out this interesting Hippie dude – me – wipe the flooring with that uncool Barbarian! And what a band!

“Oh, some friendly information for your parents out there: Be sure to tell your youngsters not to comply with the poor example of this crazy hippie and his naughty water-pipe!”

Ayreon will headline the Saturday night at this year’s XV Night time Of The Prog Competition which will take area on July 17 – 19 July 2020 on the competition grounds of the Loreley Amphitheater in St. Goarshausen, Germany.

Ayreon: Electric powered Castle Are living And Other Tales

1. Welcome to the New Dimension

2. Isis and Osiris

3. Remarkable Flight

4. Time Further than Time

5. The Choice Tree

6. Tunnel of Light

7. Across the Rainbow Bridge

8. The Backyard of Feelings

9. Valley of the Queens

10. The Castle Corridor

11. Tower of Hope

12. Cosmic Fusion

13. Robby Valentine

14. The Mirror Maze

15. Evil Devolution

16. The Two Gates

17. Permanently of the Stars

18. An additional Time, Another House

19. Shores of India

20. Ashes

21. Out In The True Environment

22. Twisted Coil

23. Kayleigh

24. Pink Beatles in a Purple Zeppelin

25. Music of the Oceans