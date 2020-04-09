Look at Beth Hart connect with lovers in heartwarming No Location Like Property video

Beth Hart has shared a online video for her new single No Position Like Home.

The observe has been taken from Hart’s 2016 album Hearth On The Flooring, with the online video created throughout the coronavirus lockdown… with a very little help from her fans about the earth.

The video clip sees households and friends coming jointly to present that “a small act of adore can have a sprawling ripple influence of pleasure.”

Hart suggests: “We want to thank just about every and all people of you who overcome us with pictures and films of you and your cherished types, which we could use in this movie. We’ve gained submissions from far more than 30 various nations, who all share the exact predicament.

“When I noticed the movie I cried, as I recognised so many of you. You men looked so sweet, loving, satisfied and it just blew my brain. I imagine I cried for two several hours after. Many thanks you permanently fellas, I like you so considerably. There genuinely is no put like residence.”

Hart’s manager David Wolff adds: “Beth and her fans under no circumstances cease to amaze me. This movie is so loving, hopeful and inspiring. Thank you to everybody that designed this possible.”

Hart’s most current studio album War In My Mind was introduced very last yr by Provogue/Mascot Label Group, while she lately teamed up with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Kris Barras for The Blues Podcast.

