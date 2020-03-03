[Look at: Bloomberg Fox News Town Corridor Disrupted by Protesters]

Fox News’ large town corridor with Michael Bloomberg briefly went off the rails as protesters interrupted the proceedings.

As Bloomberg was answering a problem on guns, a single male identified as out to talk to him a adhere to-up although others got up and held up signals protesting Bloomberg.

The first man then mentioned, “You men, we do not protest, we do not do that.”

They scrambled to offer with the protesters right before heading to commercial.

Fox Information arrived back from business and Bret Baier & Martha MacCallum briefly addressed the “multiple protests going on at the identical time” right before relocating on.

Mike Bloomberg faces a number of protests at at the time through his are living Fox Townhall – one man criticizing his stance on gun legal rights & a sexual assault survivor inquiring him to launch ladies from their NDAs. Soon immediately after they were being escorted out, Fox went to split. pic.twitter.com/gPiGVEgabK — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) March three, 2020

