Look at Brad Pitt, Laura Dern to support Oscars

The best actor and actress categories are easy to call this year – with a few reservations. One-time beautiful boy Brad Pitt from Hollywood has evolved into a polished artist and smart producer, and he’s about to get his first acting Oscar. Nominated for his droll, physically agile turn as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Pitt has picked up most of the precursors.

Although he won an Oscar in 2014 as one of the producers of best photo winner “12 Years a Slave”, Pitt never won an acting statue, although he has been nominated seven times for memorable films such as “12 Monkeys”, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button ”and“ Moneyball. ”Tom Hanks, who for the first time since his best actor nodded for“ Cast Away ”(2000) was nominated for“ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood ”, has won two best actors Oscars, for“ Forrest Gump “(1994) and” Philadelphia “(1993). This year is his sixth nomination, and he is certainly as” good “as Pitt, as far as I know. But older statesman Hanks has two acting trophies and Pitt has none.

This image released by Netflix shows Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict in a scene from “The Two Popes.” (Peter Mountain / Netflix via AP)

The great Anthony Hopkins, who has been nominated for the overrated Vatican buddy movie “The Two Popes,” naturally won the best actor for bringing Hannibal Lecter to life in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1992). This is Hopkins’ fifth nomination. In the past he has participated in races for ‘The remains of the day’, ‘Nixon’ and ‘Amistad’. Joe Pesci, who delivered a scene-stealing performance to the best scene stealers in the industry in “The Irishman,” Won famously won the award for best supporting role for his final performance as Tommy DeVito in the Martin Scorsese classic “Goodfellas” (1990) . Pesci was also nominated for an unforgettable turn as brother Joey of Jake La Motta in Scorsese ‘best photo winner’ Raging Bull ‘(1980).

The “Irish” Al Pacino is also nominated in this category. A true living legend, Pacino has been nominated nine times, starting with his nod to supporting actor like Michael Corleone in “The Godfather” (1972). Pacino succeeded with nominated performances in “Serpico” (1973) “The Godfather: Part II” (1974), “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975), “And Justice For All” (1979), “Dick Tracy” (1990 ), “Glengarry Glen Ross” (1992) and “Scent of a Woman” (1992). He won for the last. Pacino’s performance in “Scarface” by Brian DePalma (1983) was not nominated. It only entered the pantheon of the largest and most entertaining acting efforts in screen history.

Laura Dern attends the premiere of ‘Marriage Story’ at the Paris Theater on Sunday, November 10, 2019. (Photo by Jason Mendez / Invision / AP)

In the supporting role of the actress, Laura Dern is expected to win for her hilarious, show-stop as a cruel honest, no-nonsense divorce lawyer, Nora Fanshaw, a character in “Marriage Story” screaming for her own TV series. A favorite in the industry, Dern, who is the daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, has been nominated for “Rambling Rose” (1991) and “Wild” (2014). She recently won the Golden Globe and was nominated by the Screen Actors Guild.

A deserved Kathy Bates faltered her fourth nomination for an exciting turn as the initially reserved and later furious mother of the title character in Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell.” Bates was an actor with a great reputation in the case, Bates was first nominated for her heart stopping with the ability to wave a sledgehammer as the insane fan in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery.” Bates was also nominated for “Primary Colors” (1998) and “About Schmidt” (2002).

This image released by Netflix shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Adam Driver in “Marriage Story.” (Netflix via AP)

This year’s twice nominated Scarlett Johansson plays the mother of a Hitler-crazy little boy in Taika Waititi’s crazy Nazi-era romp “Jojo Rabbit”. Although she had never been nominated before, Johansson has played for such films in four Golden Globe races such as “Lost in Translation” (2003), “Girl with a Pearl Earring” (2003) and “Match Point” (2005). Florence Pugh, who has exploded on the scene since “Lady Macbeth” (2016), had other notable appearances in Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” and Stephen Merchant’s “Fighting with My Family”. Her performance as the ambitious yet sympathetic March sister Amy was able to score her upset about Dern. She is the typical rising star and the real thing.

Previous best actress-nominated Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) is great as a sexually tested Fox employee, who is a composite, in “Bombshell”. But the role lacks the emotional fireworks that the Academy always chooses to reward. They do not give Oscars for subtlety.

This image released by Lionsgate shows Charlize Theron, from the left, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Bombshell.” (Hilary B. Gayle / Lionsgate via AP)

The ceremony of the 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on 9 February.