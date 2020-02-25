look-at-bts’-performance-of-‘on’-in-grand-central-terminal-for-‘fallon’

BTS were friends on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Exhibit in a special episode filmed entirely all over New York’s subway.

The group danced and sang their most current hit ‘ON’ – with backing dancers – for the duration of final night’s episode (February 24) in an empty Grand Central terminal right after Fallon introduced them.

Their performance will come right after they urged their fans to stay clear of attending their long run displays, in an endeavor to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The K-pop team are booked to movie many Television set exhibits in Seoul, South Korea to encourage their hugely-expected K-pop album, Map Of The Soul: seven.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MZh-w2nysuI?feature=oembed" title="BTS Performs "ON" at Grand Central Terminal for The Tonight Show" width="696"></noscript>

Even so, on Monday (24 February), the team streamed a push meeting with no studio audience current.

Jimin told the digicam: “Health is normally on our minds these times, and our messages of dealing with your interior self and loving yourself are in the long run only attainable when you are nutritious.

“Especially considering that it is quite dangerous outside the house these days. I hope you just take care of your self.”

In a statement ahead of the event, the band’s management elaborated: “We have determined to absolutely co-work with the government’s coverage to chorus from keeping functions with a huge amount of individuals in order to avert the distribute of coronavirus.

“We would like to advise followers to refrain from going to the venue of the press meeting for your possess security, and ask you to support BTS by seeing the push meeting by way of livestreaming.”

BTS go to the 62nd Once-a-year GRAMMY Awards. Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, BTS have introduced a big demonstrate at London’s Twickenham Stadium as component of their 2020 Map of the Soul planet tour.

Right after Big Strike Amusement previously teased that the K-Pop group would hit the highway after much more, it is been confirmed that they will perform London’s Twickenham Stadium in between July three-four.

They’ll then keep on the European leg of the tour with dates in Berlin and Barcelona.