look-at:-bts-takes-2nd-gain-for-“on”-on-“music-core”-performances-by-vixx’s-ravi,-elris,-weki-meki,-and-far-more

The February 29 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had BTS’s ON” up versus IZ*ONE’s “FIESTA” and Block B’s Zico’s “Any Song.” Zico arrived in 3rd location with 6,673 details and IZ*A person was in next spot with six,858 points.

BTS took household the gain with eight,288 factors, building this their second gain for “ON.” Congratulations to BTS!

The working day showcased performances by VIXX’s Ravi, UYMP, ELRIS, MCND, iKON, PENTAGON, DreamCatcher, Weki Meki, KARD, The Boyz, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, cignature, About U, Purple Rain, and Cheon Dan Bi.

Check out the performances under!

Purple Rain – “The King Need to Die”

MCND – “Ice Age”

cignature – “Nun Nu Nan Na”

Rocket Punch – “Bouncy”

DreamCatcher – “Scream”

About U – “Who took my candy”

Elris – “Jackpot”

Cheon Dan Bi – “Stupid”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

KARD – “Red Moon”

iKON – “Dive”

LOONA – “So What”

Weki Meki – “Dazzle Dazzle”

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

UYMP – “Winter, What a Beautiful Thing”