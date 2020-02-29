look-at-dave-participate-in-his-“only-united-kingdom-show-of-2020”-in-magic-formula-gig-at-new-london-venue

Dave played his “only British isles clearly show of 2020” at new London location Lafayette final night – enjoy footage from the display beneath.

The rapper, who gained the Brit Award for Ideal British Album past 7 days, played the hour-extensive solution demonstrate as component of Apple Music’s Agenda Are living sequence, and was joined by Ms Banking institutions.

Lafayette, primarily based in Kings Cross, is the new undertaking of Mumford & Sons keyboardist Ben Lovett. It opens officially subsequent Wednesday (March 4) with a present from Grouplove, and will host an personal gig from Blossoms later on this thirty day period.

Go through a lot more: Dave at the Brits: how his searing effectiveness of ‘Black’ took on each individual racist tosser in the place

Through the demonstrate, Dave remarked that the gig will be his only clearly show of the yr in the British isles. Look at footage of the gig below.

Happy to have been a mini section of our 1st Agenda Stay clearly show.

Ms Banks & MIST were fantastic, then to have @Santandave1—in his to start with & final 🇬🇧 present of 2020!—at the peak of his powers was exclusive.

Congratulations to @AustinDarbo & all Crew @AppleMusic for launching one thing remarkable. pic.twitter.com/9vkjR1rEDH — Charlie Parrish (@charlieparrish) February 29, 2020

person like @Santandave1 🔥🔥 #AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/TANiQmaL0E — amaani (@amaanim_) February 29, 2020

Songs: Unbelievable intimate exhibit by @Santandave1 for @AppleMusic #Agenda pic.twitter.com/FdDcIuMDkN — Nathan High definition (@MusicallyNathan) February 29, 2020

adore of my life fr fr @Santandave1 @AppleMusic #agendalive pic.twitter.com/Hhj32To7vX — b ² (@_beckstar) February 29, 2020

At past week’s Brit Awards, Dave executed a searing rendition of ‘Black’, in which he labelled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “a authentic racist”, although exhibiting aid for Grenfell Tower victims and the Windrush era.

Composing for NME immediately after the event, Jason Okundaye claimed the efficiency noticed Dave “taking on each individual racist tosser in the country”.

He ongoing: “Naming racism for what it is – and refusing to be gaslighted into accepting and staying grateful for a mythical write-up-racial state – is an act of resistance. At the 2020 Brit Awards, Dave stood on the shoulders of giants in Black political art, continuing the lineage of those people who have introduced the warmth to just about every racist tosser on this wet island.”