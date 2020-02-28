look-at:-dreamcatcher-covers-2pm-+-iz*one-receives-day6-users-included-in-cover-of-“days-absent-by”

DreamCatcher confirmed off their skills on the newest episode of “Idol Radio”!

On February 27, the female group appeared as friends on the MBC Typical FM radio clearly show, with DAY6’s Wonpil and Dowoon serving as exclusive DJs. While dancing is not typically part of DAY6’s working day position, DreamCatcher quickly had the band associates on their toes and dancing along to their numerous addresses!

Immediately after each and every of the DreamCatcher users experienced randomly chosen a amusing hat to don, JiU and Dami done a sensual address of 2PM’s 2015 hit “My House,” which has just lately been having fun with an unanticipated resurgence in reputation five years right after its launch. (The two to start with carried out the track at DreamCatcher’s live performance very last year, right before its unexpected return to the highlight in 2020.)

Irrespective of the fact that JiU was hilariously sporting a poop-shaped hat for most of the address, the idols didn’t enable that get in the way of their sexy rendition of the music.

Later on, Dami promptly taught Dowoon the primary choreography for the chorus of the song, and the DAY6 drummer tried using his hand at dancing jointly with the DreamCatcher associates.

Siyeon and SuA also executed a deal with of DAY6’s “Days Long gone By,” conveying that they were fans of the band. Siyeon remarked, “There are so several DAY6 songs we like that it was tricky to opt for just 1.”

Even though passionately singing their hearts out to the tune, SuA and Siyeon urged the DAY6 associates to arrive to the front and be part of in, foremost to some hilarious impromptu dancing.

DreamCatcher also done a unique dance medley that incorporated IZ*ONE’s new title observe “FIESTA,” DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki,” and Billie Eilish’s “Copycat,” in addition to their songs “Deja Vu,” “Red Sun,” and “Over the Sky.” Check it out under!