[Look at Dwell: President Donald Trump Campaigns in South Carolina Forward of Democratic Key]

President Donald Trump is rallying in South Carolina tonight in advance of Saturday’s massive most important race.

Following weak showings in the final couple states, Joe Biden may well stop up profitable the Palmetto Condition. Bernie Sanders is presently the Democratic frontrunner.

Trump has taunted the Democrats more than the contentious most important race, singling out “Mini Mike” Bloomberg in specific:

Mini Mike is receiving slammed. His debates have been, possibly, the worst in presidential debating record. A complete phony who disavowed “Stop & Frisk” right after swearing by it for years, and even a short while ago. He horribly overused it, & then dropped when managing as a Dem. A whole phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

The president will be campaigning tonight amid rising worries about the unfold of coronavirus. Trump specified Vice President Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus response.

You can enjoy the rally live above, via WLTX.