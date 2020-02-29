[Look at Dwell: President Donald Trump Campaigns in South Carolina Forward of Democratic Key]

Kay Koch
President Donald Trump is rallying in South Carolina tonight in advance of Saturday’s massive most important race.

Following weak showings in the final couple states, Joe Biden may well stop up profitable the Palmetto Condition. Bernie Sanders is presently the Democratic frontrunner.

Trump has taunted the Democrats more than the contentious most important race, singling out “Mini Mike” Bloomberg in specific:

The president will be campaigning tonight amid rising worries about the unfold of coronavirus. Trump specified Vice President Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus response.

You can enjoy the rally live above, via WLTX.