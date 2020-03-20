Look at: EXO’s Sehun Receives Taken On A Tenting Journey By Ahn Bo Hyun In “Home Alone” (“I Stay Alone”) Preview

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun prepared out a tenting journey with his mate Sehun of EXO!

As part of the March 20 episode of MBC’s “Home Alone” (“I Reside Alone”), a preview was shared for next week that reveals Ahn Bo Hyun and Sehun hanging out on the beach front, with a great deal of camping gear that it looks Ahn Bo Hyun organized for the journey.

Ahn Bo Hyun excitedly asks Sehun, “Have you at any time tried dalgona espresso?” Dalgona coffee is a frothy whipped espresso drink that’s turn into a current pattern on the net. Building it necessitates a whole lot of vigorous mixing, and the “Home Alone” preview demonstrates the men sitting in tenting chairs and diligently whipping the substances in their cups. The caption statements they whipped their drinks 1,000 periods to create the stylish feeling.

They then sit on prime of the motor vehicle to attempt the coffee. Having said that, they finish up laughing more than the style.

In another clip, Ahn Bo Hyun exhibits Sehun the setup inside of the automobile that appears to be like great for tenting. He tells Sehun, “I preferred to exhibit you this.” As they sit together on the beach, he claims to Sehun, “If I could, I’d keep below for three times and two nights.”

They also each snicker when Ahn Bo Hyun claims the set up appears to be like a newlywed residence. About a clip of them viewing the sunset, Ahn Bo Hyun is read declaring, “It’ll be genuinely stunning at night.” Sehun replies, “Why is it me you are exhibiting these beautiful items to?”

Ahn Bo Hyun and Sehun starred collectively in the 2018 internet drama “Dokgo Rewind.” This episode of “Home Alone” will air on March 27.

Look at them in “Dokgo Rewind” beneath!

