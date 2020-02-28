look-at:-gayle-guyardo’s-psychological-goodbye-to-information-channel-eight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the conclude of an era at News Channel 8.

Longtime anchor Gayle Guyardo shipped her final broadcast for the station on Friday morning.

Gayle explained to viewers Friday early morning that she was looking ahead to her subsequent chapter in everyday living and thanked her spouse Mark, four daughters, and viewers for their assist.

“I would not have this remarkable position without having you, so I appreciate your support over the decades,” Gayle mentioned. “It’s meant everything to me.”

Gayle initial introduced her departure previously this month, stating she was bowing out soon after exhausting her vocal cords.

“After 33 decades in the tv news field, my voice, what I count on for my career, can no extended dwell up to the requires of anchoring working day in and day out, broadcasting 4 one/2 several hours of stay information just about every working day,” she stated.

On Friday, she thanked her colleagues, like the president of Nexstar Media Team, Tim Busch, for sharing their aid and worry about her wellness and effectively-remaining and her upcoming publish-recovery.

“It’s hard to be unhappy when you’ve labored with some of the smartest and most gifted people today who surround you just about every and every day. I’ve uncovered so significantly and I’ve developed so considerably just by remaining in your existence,” Gayle reported.

Gayle first joined Information Channel eight as a reporter in 1993.

“I’ve grown up at Channel eight,” she wrote in a statement previously this thirty day period. “All my main lifestyle occasions occurred at that station. I had a relatives, increasing 4 incredible daughters alongside my loving partner, Mark.”

A variety of nearby figures, like St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd bid farewell in a online video concept.

