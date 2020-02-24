[Look at: Hollywood Legend Nia Prolonged Dishes On Motherhood, Generating + Hitting Age Milestone “I’m Gonna Be F**king fifty!”]

By
Kay Koch
-
[look-at:-hollywood-legend-nia-prolonged-dishes-on-motherhood,-generating-+-hitting-age-milestone-“i’m-gonna-be-f**king-fifty!”]

Hollywood actress Nia Prolonged has plenty to speak about these times. The high-profile entertainer pulled into Electricity 105.1 radio station’s “The Breakfast Club” to speak about her lifestyle, generating, motherhood and much more.

Significant Specifics: On Monday, the “Breakfast Club” dealt with admirers to almost 40 minutes of Very long greatness.

Just before You Go: Around the previous handful of hrs, the “Breakfast Club” social media channels have plugged the should-see Q&A.

Check out this submit on Instagram

Shouts to #NiaLong for joining us!! 📸: @d7greene

A publish shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) on

Look at this submit on Instagram

We are psyched to have the famous @iamnialong tomorrow!

A write-up shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) on