[look-at:-hollywood-legend-nia-prolonged-dishes-on-motherhood,-generating-+-hitting-age-milestone-“i’m-gonna-be-f**king-fifty!”]

As seen on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom
Staff SOHH
Look at
Hollywood actress Nia Prolonged has plenty to speak about these times. The high-profile entertainer pulled into Electricity 105.1 radio station’s “The Breakfast Club” to speak about her lifestyle, generating, motherhood and much more.
Significant Specifics: On Monday, the “Breakfast Club” dealt with admirers to almost 40 minutes of Very long greatness.
Just before You Go: Around the previous handful of hrs, the “Breakfast Club” social media channels have plugged the should-see Q&A.