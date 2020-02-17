[look-at:-ikon-is-awestruck-by-themselves-as-they-respond-to-their-“dive”-mv]

Amidst the flood of response films for iKON’s “Dive” tunes movie, iKON has introduced their very have!

On February 15, iKON shared a clip of on their own reacting to the music video clip for their title track “Dive” from their 3rd mini album “i Determine.”

As soon as the audio movie commences, the members of iKON simply cannot assistance but exclaim in pleasure and ponder. Bobby comments that the shades came out properly, and Jinhwan shares that he didn’t even drink any h2o for the scene where by they are putting on tight white jeans.

As the new music online video progresses, Junhoe points out the flames from the music online video had been genuine and not manufactured with laptop or computer graphics. Jinhwan confirms the fire was authentic, and Bobby adds that it was a difficult scene to movie. Throughout Bobby’s part, the users praise him, and he chuckles with a happy expression. When Chanwoo appears on the monitor, the customers exclaim in awe, and Chanwoo appears to be embarrassed.

Yunhyeong shares, “I honestly feel this is our very best choreography.” He simply cannot just take his eyes off of the monitor as he remarks, “It came out way superior than I expected.”

After the music video finishes, iKON breaks into applause, and Yunhyeong and Bobby hold up their thumbs in acceptance. Jinhwan suggests, “I consider this is our most effective new music video,” and Yunhyeong wholeheartedly agrees with him.

When requested which portion was their favorite, Jinhwan picks Chanwoo’s part. He clarifies, “I monitored him on the set, and he labored really challenging. I like the scene where a tree grows from his arm.” Chanwoo shares that he genuinely appreciated the portion wherever Junhoe breaks through the wall.

Donghyuk suggests he savored the part the place Yunhyeong lip-syncs in a cave. He exclaims, “The set was seriously amazing, and Yunhyeong’s acting was…wow!” As for Yunhyeong, he thinks the second ahead of the lightning struck in Bobby’s scene was interesting. Junhoe picks the leap shot at the stop as his preferred, and Bobby shares that he preferred it when they performed the choreography in pink outfits.

Check out their complete reaction movie underneath!