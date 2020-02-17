[look-at:-iz*a-single-helps-make-shining-comeback-in-colorful-“fiesta”-mv]

IZ*1 has returned with their initial full album “BLOOM*IZ” and title keep track of “FIESTA”!

“BLOOM*IZ” is the very last of the group’s FLOWER series, which began with “La Vie en Rose” and was adopted up by “Violeta.”

“FIESTA” is a festive track that represents IZ*ONE being in complete bloom and turning their goals into actuality. The lyrics in the refrain are about always carrying on the pageant with a coronary heart passionate like the sunlight.

Watch the bright tunes online video under!