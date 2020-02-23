look-at-jason-momoa-star-as-ozzy-osbourne-in-new-album-teaser-clip

Jason Momoa’s most up-to-date purpose sees him take on the Prince of Darkness in a teaser clip for Ozzy Osbourne‘s most up-to-date album, ‘Ordinary Man’.

Osbourne’s new LP arrived on Friday (February 21), marking his first solo album in 10 several years. In a five-star overview, NME‘s Jordan Bassett termed it a “rollicking album.”

To boost the Black Sabbath frontman’s album, Aquaman actor Momoa seems as the steel icon in a new clip soundtracked by the track ‘Scary Little Environmentally friendly Men’.

The 60-2nd clip opens with the information: “The next preview has been permitted by bat-loving audiences to accompany Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Common Male.”

As the video clip starts a cloaked character methods a microphone in a darkened hallway. The hood then arrives off and Momoa is found energetically lip-syncs to ‘Scary Little Green Men’ while dressed as Osbourne.

Very last 7 days, Ozzy Osbourne announced that he has cancelled his forthcoming North American tour to go through therapy for Parkinson’s condition.

The Black Sabbath icon, who uncovered his struggle with the neurological problem last thirty day period, has shelved a string of US dates in buy to endure pre-planned procedure in Switzerland.

“I’m so thankful that everybody has been patient since I have experienced a shit yr,” claimed Ozzy in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for cure till April and the cure usually takes 6-8 weeks.

In the meantime, Ozzy Osbourne has praised Tony Iommi as “the greatest” guitarist, but also admitted that his former Black Sabbath bandmate nevertheless “intimidates the fuck out of me — and he understands it”.

Osbourne was speaking, together with his wife Sharon, about his profession on Rick Rubin’s Broken Filepodcast, which you can listen to below.