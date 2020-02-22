[look-at:-kim-search-engine-marketing-hyung-vows-to-locate-out-the-truth-in-new-teaser-for-“nobody-knows”]

Kim Web optimization Hyung is much more decided than ever in the third teaser of future SBS drama “Nobody Knows.”

“Nobody Knows” is about at-hazard youth whose life might have altered if they experienced been surrounded by fantastic older people, and the older people who consider their best to guard them. Kim Search engine marketing Hyung performs Cha Younger Jin, a detective who has neglected her personal lifetime for 19 a long time in get to reach a single intention. She might surface to be in ruins, but she is somebody who has a heat coronary heart.

The teaser opens up with Cha Young Jin vowing, “If there is any way left, I’ll preserve likely.” The only matter that can take precedence in her lifetime is solving the circumstance, but there is a boy named Go Eun Ho (Ahn Ji Ho) who results in being her safe haven. His aspiration is to develop into a detective, and she does her best to give him information as effectively as guard him.

Then some thing happens to Go Eun Ho, and Cha Younger Jin persistently digs into the circumstance to save him. Lee Seon Woo (Ryu Deok Hwan) asks how he can support, and Baek Sang Ho (Park Hoon) says, “From now on, I’ll acquire accountability of Eun Ho.” Towards the close of the clip, Cha Younger Jin claims, “I will locate out the tale that you had to disguise, the tale that you never even know.”

Enjoy the entire teaser down below!

“Nobody Knows” premieres on March two at 9: 40 p.m. KST and will be accessible on Viki!

Source (1)