[look-at-lamb-of-god-wipe-out-chicago’s-house-of-vans-with-epic-established]

Lamb Of God have shared their entire set from Chicago’s Household Of Vans.

The band stay-streamed the performance on Friday night time, with the set now uploaded for people who missed it the 1st time all over.

Randy Blythe and co. played a whole of 13 tunes – including their new one Checkmate, which created its live debut. Check out the total display beneath.

Checkmate will attribute on Lamb Of God’s approaching self-titled studio album. The adhere to-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm und Drang will launch on Could 8 by means of Nuclear Blast.

Talking about the tune, guitarist Mark Morton spelled out: “Checkmate brings with each other all the components of the Lamb Of God seem that we’ve been producing more than the very last two a long time, but with the ambition and ferocity that will come with the get started of a new chapter for our band.

“Re-energized and reignited, this is Lamb Of God 2020. We have under no circumstances been much more thrilled.”

The self-titled history will feature 10 songs that includes visitor appearances from Testament vocalist Chuck Billy and Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta.

The file will also be Lamb Of God’s initially with drummer Artwork Cruz, who has replaced Chris Adler.

Lamb Of God will return to the British isles in April for a handful of displays with Kreator and Energy Trip and then hit the street with Megadeth, Trivium and In Flames this summer season.

Lamb Of God: Dwelling Of Vans, February 14, 2020



one. Laid To Rest



two. Now You have Acquired Anything To Die For



3. Damage



4. Walk With Me In Hell



5. Set To Fall short



six. Hourglass



seven. 512



8. Ghost Walking



nine. Checkmate



10. Descending



11. Contractor



12. Omerta (Encore)



13. Redneck (Encore)

Lamb Of God: Lamb Of God



one. Memento Mori



two. Checkmate



3. Gears



four. Fact Tub



5. New Colossal Hate



6. Resurrection Gentleman



7. Poison Desire (with Jamey Jasta)



8. Routes (with Chuck Billy)



nine. Bloodshot Eye



10. On The Hook