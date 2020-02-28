look-at:-lee-min-ho-makes-extraordinary-return-in-1st-teaser-for-new-kim-eun-sook-drama-“the-king:-everlasting-monarch”

Lee Min Ho is making his a lot-expected return with a new drama!

On February 28, SBS unveiled the very first teaser for the future drama “The King: Eternal Monarch.”

Published by Kim Eun Sook, “The King: The Eternal Monarch” is about two parallel universes of a monarchy and a democracy. Lee Min Ho will perform Emperor Lee Gon, who tries to close the doorway between the two worlds, while Kim Go Eun will acquire on the function of detective Jung Tae Eul, who is effective with the emperor to protect people’s life.

The first teaser clip attributes Lee Min Ho with his voiceover, “I am the emperor of the Korean Empire, and my identify is Lee Gon.”

“The King: The Eternal Monarch” will premiere in the 1st 50 % of 2020 as a Friday-Saturday drama on SBS.

Look at out the initial teaser under:

If the teaser is unavailable in your state, watch the clip on Twitter:

‘나는 대한제국의 황제고, 내 이름은 이곤이다’

김은숙 작가의 판타지 로맨스드라마

수식어가 필요없다, 무슨 말이 더 필요해??‍♀️?‍♂️

_#SBS새금토드라마 #더킹 #더킹_영원의군주 #TheKing#이민호 #김고은 #우도환 #김경남 #정은채 #이정진 #김은숙작가 #LeeMinHo #KimGoEun pic.twitter.com/LNKK5R1pGP — SBS (@SBSNOW) February 28, 2020

Meanwhile, check out Kim Eun Sook’s 2013 drama “Heirs,” which also stars Lee Min Ho:

Observe Now